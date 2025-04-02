Stray Gods studio reveals its next game, an 'unholy roguelite deckbuilder' about hunting demons in a festering city
Malys will head to Kickstarter this month, and Summerfall Studios hopes to have it out by the end of 2025.
Following the success of the musical RPG Stray Gods, Summerfall Studios has unveiled its next project: a "demonic roguelite deckbuilder" called Malys.
The Kickstarter pre-launch page—and yes, it's going to Kickstarter—lays out the story, written by former Dragon Age lead writer and Summerfall co-founder David Gaider: "As Noah, former priest turned exorcist and demon hunter, you ride the streets of this festering city in the dead of night. The city teems with demons, and among them lies your prey: Malys, a demon of extraordinary cunning and power.
"Use your deck to expose the rot within. Find unique combinations and strategies to withstand the horrors. Help the hopeless and free the possessed, or die in the attempt… over and over again."
Kickstarters aren't what they used to be and finding success with any sort of crowdfunding is tough, in part because of all the stories we've heard over the years about campaigns that ended badly. Summerfall told Game Informer—yes, it's back—that it's looking to take a different approach to its crowdfunding than most: Instead of asking for money for something that might be out in two or three years, Summerfall hopes to have Malys in full release within six months of the start of the campaign.
"To achieve that goal, we need your backing, support and feedback," the studio said. "So few studios get to release a second game, and the second project is often the one that can provide studio stability and longevity. We need your help to make Malys a reality that can be another brick in the path of character-driven, story-focused, comprehensive single player experiences free of endless microtransactions and never-ending roadmaps."
The Kickstarter for Malys is set to get underway sometime in April. Assuming it's a success, and Summerfall can keep to its plan, that means the game should be ready for launch by the end of the year.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
