Nintendo is going to charge Switch 2 handheld console owners money for a glorified digital manual that doubles as a game

There's no actual price yet, but Switch 2 Welcome Tour is definitely a 'paid' game.

Switch 2 Welcome Tour
Is it a game? Is it a manual? Maybe it's just a showcase. Whatever you want to call it, you're definitely going to have to pay for Switch 2 Welcome Tour, a launch game for the new Nintendo Switch 2 handheld, though exactly how much isn't yet clear.

According to Nintendo, Switch 2 Welcome Tour is a "paid" digital title that's designed to help you explore the Switch 2 courtesy of, "tech demos, minigames, and quizzes."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the paid status of Switch 2 Welcome Tour hasn't exactly thrilled potential buyers of the new handheld. Many observers have pointed out that other similar devices have been released with free tech demos.

For instance, Astro's Playroom was a free game on the PS5 that showcased the console's capabilities and was so good it eventually was expanded and turned into an award-winning fully paid-for sequel. Likewise, Valve created digital showcases for both the Steam Deck and the Index headset to introduce users to the new experiences on offer from the hardware.

Of course, if we're talking Nintendo, Wii Sports was bundled free with the Wii. So, even Nintendo itself has form when it comes to providing games that showcase a new platform for free.

The Nintendo Switch 2 as shown in its announcement trailer with orange and blue accents and removeable controllers.
The fact that Switch 2 Welcome Tour is going to be a paid game is particularly galling given that it appears to be as much a manual for the device with functionality discovery features than an actual game, even if there are unambiguous gaming elements, like mini golf.

Perhaps once we've tried it, we'll have a different take if it turns out the experience is so stellar, paying money for it makes sense. But it still seems stingy to charge for a title designed to showcase the features and capability of a new console.

Maybe the parts of Switch 2 Welcome Tour which familiarise you with the new 'mouse' controls integrated into the Joy-Con controllers will be so mesmerising...yeah, OK, probably not.

Anyway, nothing about this new handheld feels terribly affordable, what with a starting price of $449 ($499 with Mario Kart World Bundle). Life with a Switch 2 ain't gonna be cheap, that's for sure.

