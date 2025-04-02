Capcom says it will 'take action against any fraudulent ranking activity' if Monster Hunter Wilds cheaters goof up the arena quest leaderboards

News
By published

What is a hunter without sportsmanship?

A horrified Nata points at the camera in Monster Hunter Wilds.
(Image credit: Capcom)

The first title update for Monster Hunter Wilds arrives this Friday, and with it comes arena quests. I'll confess I'm having a bit of difficulty parsing the exact differences between Arena Quests, Free Challenge Quests, and Challenge Quests—even with the provided arena quest explainer—but one thing is clear: Capcom doesn't want people meddling with the arena quest leaderboards.

Monster Hunter is, first and foremost, a cooperative series, but arena quests offer a chance at bragging rights for hunters with a competitive streak. Unlike normal hunts, you can only use predetermined equipment loadouts to kill an arena quest's target monster, providing an even playing field for hunters to prove their skill by achieving the fastest kill time.

(Image credit: Capcom)

The clear times for each arena quest are tallied in a global leaderboard, so that your monster-slaying prowess can be the envy of hunters around the world. In Wilds, some quests will offer cosmetic rewards like weapon pendants for completing and earning high rankings in arena quests.

As with any global leaderboard, however, it's only a matter of time before someone attempts to post illegitimate times using cheats or mods that let them annihilate a target monster in a single hit. Open the arena quest leaderboards in Monster Hunter: World, and you'll see proof of that in all the literally inhuman quest completion times.

With Wilds arena quests, however, Capcom says it'll have a zero tolerance policy for anyone cheating their way up the rankings.

In a tweet posted this morning, Capcom said it "will take action against accounts participating in fraudulent ranking activity, such as the use of cheating or external tools." Accounts found to have manipulated their ranking times "may be suspended" or prevented from receiving arena quest rewards.

Even if you just tag along with a friend who's got monster-deleting mods installed, Capcom says you're guilty by association. "If cheating is confirmed in a multiplayer hunt by any member(s) of a team, the completion time for the quest will be deemed invalid and the right to rewards can be revoked for the whole party," Capcom said.

Whether Capcom will follow through with the declaration remains to be seen, but unless you want to risk account suspension, I'd advise against running any arena quests with performance-enhancing mods installed.

It's unclear whether Capcom intends to take any action against players who post arena times with purely cosmetic mods installed, but it's worth noting that the company's taken a hardline official stance on mods in the last couple years. It hasn't seemed like Capcom's been going after casual Monster Hunter modders since Wilds' release, but if you want to avoid any risk of getting flagged as meddling with arena rankings, it might be wise to disable or uninstall all your mods before jumping into challenge quests.

If you find yourself in an arena quest with someone who's clearly cheating, you can always report a player through their Hunter Profile. Admittedly, it might be difficult to notice until they've insta-killed the target monster, at which point you'll be considered an accessory to hunting crime. To avoid the risk, it's probably smart to stick to private lobbies or online singleplayer if you're trying to climb the leaderboard.

Monster Hunter Wilds guideBest Monster Hunter Wilds modsMonster Hunter Wilds weapon tier listMonster Hunter Wilds best armorMonster Hunter Wilds monstersMonster Hunter Wilds event questMonster Hunter Wilds multiplayer

Monster Hunter Wilds guide: The big field guide
Best Monster Hunter Wilds mods: Full of fixes
Monster Hunter Wilds weapon tier list: Definitively ranked
Monster Hunter Wilds best armor: What to wear
Monster Hunter Wilds monsters: The full roster
Monster Hunter Wilds event quest: Limited rewards
Monster Hunter Wilds multiplayer: How to hunt together

TOPICS
Lincoln Carpenter
News Writer

Lincoln has been writing about games for 11 years—unless you include the essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress he convinced his college professors to accept. Leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte, Lincoln spent three years freelancing for PC Gamer before joining on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about action
Starseeker screenshot - two astronauts doing the broshake

Astroneer studio announces its next game, 'a multiplayer voyage of discovery' in deep space
Ellie and Abby fighting each other in The Last of Us Part 2, Ellie is shoving a gun into Abby&#039;s neck

Psychologist breaks down The Last of Us Part 2's most traumatic and realistic moments: 'Revenge is sweet. Otherwise why would we hold onto it?'
Deltarune chapters 1 2 3 and 4 are coming in June

7 years after its debut, Deltarune chapters 3 and 4 are finally coming in June
See more latest
Most Popular
Deltarune chapters 1 2 3 and 4 are coming in June
7 years after its debut, Deltarune chapters 3 and 4 are finally coming in June
Garett approaching a sheep
A Minecraft Movie review roundup: some say it's 'okay,' others say 'it isn't actively boring'
Starseeker screenshot - two astronauts doing the broshake
Astroneer studio announces its next game, 'a multiplayer voyage of discovery' in deep space
Ellie and Abby fighting each other in The Last of Us Part 2, Ellie is shoving a gun into Abby&#039;s neck
Psychologist breaks down The Last of Us Part 2's most traumatic and realistic moments: 'Revenge is sweet. Otherwise why would we hold onto it?'
CHICKEN JOCKEY
The creators of A Minecraft Movie approached adapting the game delicately, opting to 'not take ourselves too seriously, but take the game very seriously'
A Minecraft Movie director and producer
'Never give up the spark': A Minecraft Movie's director and producer hope that this film can inspire adults to carry on creating
Jason talking to Jared on set
A Minecraft Movie's producer says working on set was like 'playing with friends on a Minecraft server'
A person with blue glowing eyes
Here's what happens to your base in Dune: Awakening if you take a long break from Arrakis
Baldur&#039;s Village screenshot - Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 characters having a picnic in Stardew Valley
'This is a gift': Baldur's Village mod maker says thanks to all (especially Swen) and promises more content including an 'Astarion's Ten Hearts event' is on the way
Battletech
No one's making a new BattleTech videogame any time soon, so I'll console myself with this $18 bundle of stuff for the tabletop RPG