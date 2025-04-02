Psychologist breaks down The Last of Us Part 2's most traumatic and realistic moments: 'Revenge is sweet. Otherwise why would we hold onto it?'

Psychologist vs The Last Of Us Part II: A Realistic Portrayal of Trauma? | Reality Check - YouTube Watch On

On the eve of The Last of Us Part 2's long-awaited release on PC, Reality Check is here to grade its realism. Psychologist Dr. Audrey Tang returns to break down the biggest moments of Naughty Dog's sequel and grade its depiction of trauma, fear, and sweet, sweet revenge. Spoilers for TLOU2's story within, of course.

"I think the narrative is really what makes this game stand out. It's hugely compelling. It dives very deep into human behaviors—it's not just 'shoot shoot shoot,'" Dr. Tang said. Watch the full video to see Dr. Tang's reaction to Ellie and Dina's relationship, that one especially brutal scene involving a golf club, and Naughty Dog's questionable deployment of flashbacks.

We hope you're enjoying Reality Check. If this is your first episode, you've got a nice little backlog to work through in this YouTube playist, including a paleontologist's take on Monster Hunter Wilds, Dr. Tang's view on The Sims, and parkour experts reacting to Assassn's Creed throughout the years.