I'm collecting the best Amazon Spring Prime Day PC gaming deals like a bargain-hunting treasure goblin

The sun is finally shining, and that can mean only one thing: No, not a day on the beach, but the Amazon Big Spring Sale is here, so it's a great time to pick up a superb deal on some PC Gaming gear. We're partway through now, but Amazon's event runs until March 31, meaning there's still plenty of time left to pick up a bargain.

What, you didn't think we were going to go outside, did you? Nope, I'm going to be right here collecting the best deals not just from Amazon, but from competing retailers, too. Every time Amazon holds one of its big sales, retailers like Newegg, Best Buy and more drop their prices to compete, so it's an excellent time to treat yourself with that brilliant bit of hardware you've been waiting to drop in price.

We're in the middle of a big GPU switchover from the RTX 40-series to the RTX 50-series, which means it's been tough to find good deals on graphics cards, but I've still found a smattering of excellent contenders to choose from. Similarly, while RTX 40-series gaming laptops might be dwindling in stock now in anticipation of the new models, I've still found some genuinely brilliant machines for bargain basement prices.

So come with me, dear gamers, as I rifle through our deal pages and come out clutching deals of pure gold. I'll be hunting for last-minute deals as well and posting them here, so there's always the possibility of a surprise or two on the way. Just call me your own personal treasure goblin, scouring the landscape for excellent PC gaming hardware deals and laying them at your anointed feet.

Nerd/Treasure Goblin Nerd/Treasure Goblin Andy Edser Hardware writer Like everyone on the PC Gamer hardware team, Andy spends a substantial amount of time each week hunting for the very best PC gaming deals. He's been building PCs since the tender age of 12, and although his hair is now a lot longer (and his beard, increasingly grey) he's tested, reviewed, and occasionally blown up more hardware than most people have had hot dinners. That means he's perfectly placed to tell you which hardware deals to lay your hard-earned cash down on, and which to avoid with extreme prejudice.



Nvidia GeForce-powered gaming PCs



AMD Radeon-powered gaming PCs



Gaming laptop deals

PC Gamer's favorite products

Today's top deals

1. ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless | Tri-Mode connection | switch dampening pads | $179.99 $149.99 at Amazon (save $30)

This is a great price for what is our best overall gaming keyboard. The sound dampening is excellent, and the pre-lubed switches may sound cursed, but they're actually life-changing if you want your keys to bounce back smoothly (see our review).

2. MSI Sword | RTX 4070 | Core i7 13700HX | 16-inch | 1200p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $1,599.99 $1,129.99 at Newegg (save $470)

A cheap 110 W TGP RTX 4070 laptop with a powerful processor—and still a decent deal even with the new laptop GPUs incoming. Sure, the CPU is last-gen, but all of the models at this end of the market tend to be. The 1200p screen and well-sized SSD make this one of the better picks right now for sheer value for money.

3. AVGPC Max | Ryzen 7 5700X | RTX 4060 Ti | 16 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD | $1,199 $1,019.99 at Newegg (save $179.01)

If you're looking for the best bang for your buck around the $1,000 mark, this might be it. The 5700X might be a little on the older side, but it's still plenty capable of carrying along the RTX 4060 Ti at the heart of this build, this being a GPU that should be capable of mainstream 1440p gaming in most games on high settings, provided you're alright enabling DLSS and occasionally frame gen.

4. Lenovo Legion 5i | RTX 4070 | Core i9 14900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 5600 | 1 TB SSD | $1,849.99 $1,449.99 at B&H Photo (save $400)

Lenovo Legion gaming laptops have been excellent performers for a while now, and this one has specs to impress at a very reasonable price. The CPU is a 24-core (8 P-cores/16 E-cores) powerhouse, plus you get a proper 32 GB of RAM to play with. Match that with a 140 W RTX 4070 and a 240 Hz screen and this laptop is virtually flawless for the money. 2 TB of storage would be nice if I was being picky, but 1 TB will do you fine. Price check: Best Buy $1,899.99

5. Yeyian Phoenix | Core Ultra 7 265KF | RTX 5070 Ti | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 2 TB SSD | $2,499.99 $2,299.99 at Newegg (save $200)

This is a stellar all-round RTX 50-series build. It might not have an RTX 5080 or RTX 5090 but the RTX 5070 Ti at the heart of this Yeyian Phoenix PC is a great overclocker, plus you get all the latest Multi Frame Gen magic. Combined with fast DDR5 RAM and 2 TB of storage, plus a 20-core CPU, this is a mighty current-gen build.

6. Acer Nitro KG241Y P3bip | 23.8 | 1080p | 180 Hz | 1 ms | $99.99 $84.99 at Newegg (save $15)

The cheapest monitor in our entire list, the Acer Nitro KG341Y P3bip is just shy of 24 inches and comes with a full HD screen capable of a 180 Hz refresh rate. This could be a decent choice for a budget to mid-range rig or even a solid second monitor if you're in the market. Price check: Micro Center $89.99

7. ASRock Phantom PG27Q15R2A | 27-inch | 1440p | 165 Hz | VA | $209.99 $142.77 at Newegg (save $67.22)

ASRock's gaming monitors are always so darned cheap—we love them for that. This 1440p panel offers resolution and a rapid refresh rate for a potent PC gaming combo, though the built-in Wi-Fi antenna helps it stand out from the crowd. That's hardly essential, but could come in useful for some.

8. AVGPC Blizzard | Ryzen 7 7800X3D | RX 9070 XT | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 2 TB SSD | $2,299 $1,999.99 at Newegg (save $299.01)

This high-end all-AMD build is about as good as you'll get for value for a current-gen gaming PC right now. We're talking the latest and greatest AMD GPU alongside an X3D chip (with tons of cache), fast DDR5 RAM and the ideal amount of storage. And all in a lovely white chassis.

9. WD Black SN850X | 1 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300 MB/s read | 6,300 MB/s write | $93.99 $89.07 at Amazon (save $4.92)

This is still our favorite SSD for gaming, despite the strong competition and volatile prices. Unlike the cheaper SN770, the SN850X encapsulates the best PCIe 4.0 offers in terms of performance (check out our review). That makes it a great fit for a boot drive with space to spare for your game library, and at this price, we're happy to pay the premium for its higher speed. Price check: Best Buy $91.99 | Newegg $89.21

10. Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro | Wireless | USB-C charging | 90 hr battery life | 30,000 DPI | Right-handed | 63 g | $149.99 $85.98 at GameStop (save $64.01)

The V3 Pro might be a couple of years old now but it still represents the top-end of Razer's DeathAdder line-up. It's light, fast, accurate, and of course has that comfortably curvy shape best suited to palm or claw grip gamers. And this is as cheap as we've ever seen it.