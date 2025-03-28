I'm collecting the best Amazon Spring Prime Day PC gaming deals like a bargain-hunting treasure goblin
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is still running and I'm finding great prices on some seriously brilliant PC gaming gear.
The sun is finally shining, and that can mean only one thing: No, not a day on the beach, but the Amazon Big Spring Sale is here, so it's a great time to pick up a superb deal on some PC Gaming gear. We're partway through now, but Amazon's event runs until March 31, meaning there's still plenty of time left to pick up a bargain.
What, you didn't think we were going to go outside, did you? Nope, I'm going to be right here collecting the best deals not just from Amazon, but from competing retailers, too. Every time Amazon holds one of its big sales, retailers like Newegg, Best Buy and more drop their prices to compete, so it's an excellent time to treat yourself with that brilliant bit of hardware you've been waiting to drop in price.
We're in the middle of a big GPU switchover from the RTX 40-series to the RTX 50-series, which means it's been tough to find good deals on graphics cards, but I've still found a smattering of excellent contenders to choose from. Similarly, while RTX 40-series gaming laptops might be dwindling in stock now in anticipation of the new models, I've still found some genuinely brilliant machines for bargain basement prices.
So come with me, dear gamers, as I rifle through our deal pages and come out clutching deals of pure gold. I'll be hunting for last-minute deals as well and posting them here, so there's always the possibility of a surprise or two on the way. Just call me your own personal treasure goblin, scouring the landscape for excellent PC gaming hardware deals and laying them at your anointed feet.
Like everyone on the PC Gamer hardware team, Andy spends a substantial amount of time each week hunting for the very best PC gaming deals. He's been building PCs since the tender age of 12, and although his hair is now a lot longer (and his beard, increasingly grey) he's tested, reviewed, and occasionally blown up more hardware than most people have had hot dinners. That means he's perfectly placed to tell you which hardware deals to lay your hard-earned cash down on, and which to avoid with extreme prejudice.
Nvidia GeForce-powered gaming PCs
- RTX 4060 - Yeyian Tanto | $800 @ Newegg
- RTX 4060 Ti - Yeyian Gaming Desktop | $1,000 @ Newegg
- RTX 5070 - Acer Nitro 60 | $1,750 at Best Buy
- RTX 5070 Ti - Yeyian Phoenix Iron Mesh | $2,300 @ Newegg
- RTX 5080 - Cobratype gaming PC | $2,680 @ Newegg
- RTX 5090 - Skytech Legacy | $5,100 at Newegg
AMD Radeon-powered gaming PCs
- RX 7800 XT - CyberPowerPC | $1,399 @ Walmart
- RX 7900 XT - Cobratype Scorpion | $2,350 @ Newegg
- RX 7900 XTX - VTG gaming PC | $2,299 @ Newegg
- RX 9070 - Cobratype Pilot | $1,670 @ Newegg
- RX 9070 XT - AVGPC Blizzard | $2,000 @ Newegg
Gaming laptop deals
- RTX 4060 - Lenovo LOQ | $750 @ B&H Photo
- RTX 4070 - Lenovo LOQ | $900 @ Walmart
- RTX 4080 - MSI Stealth | $1,970 @ Newegg
Today's top deals
1. ASUS ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless | Tri-Mode connection | switch dampening pads | $179.99 $149.99 at Amazon (save $30)
This is a great price for what is our best overall gaming keyboard. The sound dampening is excellent, and the pre-lubed switches may sound cursed, but they're actually life-changing if you want your keys to bounce back smoothly (see our review).
2. MSI Sword | RTX 4070 | Core i7 13700HX | 16-inch | 1200p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $1,599.99 $1,129.99 at Newegg (save $470)
A cheap 110 W TGP RTX 4070 laptop with a powerful processor—and still a decent deal even with the new laptop GPUs incoming. Sure, the CPU is last-gen, but all of the models at this end of the market tend to be. The 1200p screen and well-sized SSD make this one of the better picks right now for sheer value for money.
3. AVGPC Max | Ryzen 7 5700X | RTX 4060 Ti | 16 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD | $1,199 $1,019.99 at Newegg (save $179.01)
If you're looking for the best bang for your buck around the $1,000 mark, this might be it. The 5700X might be a little on the older side, but it's still plenty capable of carrying along the RTX 4060 Ti at the heart of this build, this being a GPU that should be capable of mainstream 1440p gaming in most games on high settings, provided you're alright enabling DLSS and occasionally frame gen.
4. Lenovo Legion 5i | RTX 4070 | Core i9 14900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 5600 | 1 TB SSD | $1,849.99 $1,449.99 at B&H Photo (save $400)
Lenovo Legion gaming laptops have been excellent performers for a while now, and this one has specs to impress at a very reasonable price. The CPU is a 24-core (8 P-cores/16 E-cores) powerhouse, plus you get a proper 32 GB of RAM to play with. Match that with a 140 W RTX 4070 and a 240 Hz screen and this laptop is virtually flawless for the money. 2 TB of storage would be nice if I was being picky, but 1 TB will do you fine.
Price check: Best Buy $1,899.99
5. Yeyian Phoenix | Core Ultra 7 265KF | RTX 5070 Ti | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 2 TB SSD | $2,499.99 $2,299.99 at Newegg (save $200)
This is a stellar all-round RTX 50-series build. It might not have an RTX 5080 or RTX 5090 but the RTX 5070 Ti at the heart of this Yeyian Phoenix PC is a great overclocker, plus you get all the latest Multi Frame Gen magic. Combined with fast DDR5 RAM and 2 TB of storage, plus a 20-core CPU, this is a mighty current-gen build.
6. Acer Nitro KG241Y P3bip | 23.8 | 1080p | 180 Hz | 1 ms | $99.99 $84.99 at Newegg (save $15)
The cheapest monitor in our entire list, the Acer Nitro KG341Y P3bip is just shy of 24 inches and comes with a full HD screen capable of a 180 Hz refresh rate. This could be a decent choice for a budget to mid-range rig or even a solid second monitor if you're in the market.
Price check: Micro Center $89.99
7. ASRock Phantom PG27Q15R2A | 27-inch | 1440p | 165 Hz | VA | $209.99 $142.77 at Newegg (save $67.22)
ASRock's gaming monitors are always so darned cheap—we love them for that. This 1440p panel offers resolution and a rapid refresh rate for a potent PC gaming combo, though the built-in Wi-Fi antenna helps it stand out from the crowd. That's hardly essential, but could come in useful for some.
8. AVGPC Blizzard | Ryzen 7 7800X3D | RX 9070 XT | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 2 TB SSD | $2,299 $1,999.99 at Newegg (save $299.01)
This high-end all-AMD build is about as good as you'll get for value for a current-gen gaming PC right now. We're talking the latest and greatest AMD GPU alongside an X3D chip (with tons of cache), fast DDR5 RAM and the ideal amount of storage. And all in a lovely white chassis.
9. WD Black SN850X | 1 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300 MB/s read | 6,300 MB/s write | $93.99 $89.07 at Amazon (save $4.92)
This is still our favorite SSD for gaming, despite the strong competition and volatile prices. Unlike the cheaper SN770, the SN850X encapsulates the best PCIe 4.0 offers in terms of performance (check out our review). That makes it a great fit for a boot drive with space to spare for your game library, and at this price, we're happy to pay the premium for its higher speed.
Price check: Best Buy $91.99 | Newegg $89.21
10. Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro | Wireless | USB-C charging | 90 hr battery life | 30,000 DPI | Right-handed | 63 g | $149.99 $85.98 at GameStop (save $64.01)
The V3 Pro might be a couple of years old now but it still represents the top-end of Razer's DeathAdder line-up. It's light, fast, accurate, and of course has that comfortably curvy shape best suited to palm or claw grip gamers. And this is as cheap as we've ever seen it.
Live
SSD prices have been jumping up and down like space hoppers over the past year, but I've found two Gen 4 beauties that are very well-priced in such a volatile market.
First up is the 2 TB Nextorage NEM-PAB, and I wouldn't blame you if you didn't recognise the manufacturer. Nextorage is a relatively new name on the market (originally sired by Sony to create SSDs for the PS5), but the components are tried and trusted at this point. In fact, this 2 TB drive uses one of Phison's best controllers—the E18.
It's super-speedy, reliable, and runs cool. Everything you want in a 2 TB drive, for a very good price.
Price watch: ➖
Nextorage NEM-PAB | 2 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300 MB/s read | 6,900 MB/s write | $249.99 $129.99 at Amazon (save $120)
You can expect top performance out of this drive, which is impressive for the price. This version without a DRAM cache makes it a little less responsive than the DRAM-equipped NEM-PA model, despite having a slight advantage in stated straight-line performance. Unfortunately, this drive's price is volatile, but it's still one of the better-value 2 TB drives with a heatsink right now.
Price check: Newegg $129.99
And second, if you want all the storage (well, somewhere near it for practical purposes, anyway), how about this 4 TB Team Group MP44? I keep eyeing up this drive for my personal machine and at this price, it's pretty darn tempting.
After all, nothing feels better than having many, many brilliant games installed all at once with room to spare. It's still $240, which is a lot to pay for a single NVMe drive, but you won't find a faster 4 TB SSD for less right now.
Price watch: ➖
Team Group MP44 | 4 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400 MB/s read | 6,900 MB/s write | $299.99 $239.99 at Newegg (save $60)
This Team Group boasts some mighty specs for the money, though it's actually the same hardware as in the Lexar NM790. The sequential read/write speeds are extremely high but it can only sustain them over short bursts. At this price, it's well worth putting up with that limitation. Read our full review of this SSD for more info.
Price check: Amazon $239.99
Fancy an ultrawide gaming monitor but keep being put off by the price? How about this Acer Nitro EDA343CUR V3bmiippx for a mere $280?
No, I didn't make the name up, Acer did. It's got quite possibly the worst nomenclature we've seen on a gaming monitor (among many, many candidates) but it's also one of the best ultrawide deals we've found to date.
It's a 34-inch 3,440 x 1440 resolution display, which is the perfect size for an ultrawide if you ask me, and uses a 180 Hz VA panel which means it's remarkably speedy. I'm not big on Acer's naming schemes, but I'm often impressed with how cheap you can find its genuinely desirable and very well-specced gaming monitors.
If you want to go wide for less, you're looking at your new gaming monitor right here, I reckon.
Price watch: ➖
Acer Nitro EDA343CUR V3bmiippx | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | 180Hz | VA | $319.99 $279.99 at Amazon (save $40)
Yes, this is the Acer Nitro EDA343CUR V3bmiippx, not the Acer Nitro EDA343CUR Hbmiippx. Totally ridiculous naming, but the V3bmiippx as opposed to Hbmiippx indicates 180 Hz as opposed to 100 Hz. And that's a lot of Hz on a 34-inch ultrawide for well under $300.
Price check: Newegg $535.99
I don't actually need help. I just found this banner in our image search and wanted an excuse to use it. Carry on with your deal hunting.
Is anyone else struggling to remember the name "Amazon Big Spring Sale"?
I've got a terrible short term memory (a hell of a thing for a tech writer) but I keep mixing it up with Big Deal Days and the Amazon Super Mega Deal Day. Okay, I made one of those up.
Newegg opted for "Super Spring Sale", bless it, whereas Best Buy seems to have not bothered with a naming scheme at all. It's still one of the best places to shop for gaming laptop deals right now, though. Just saying, y'all.
It might be a little tough right now to find a latest-generation GPU (okay, more than a little tough) but if you're in the market for a stonkingly good pre-built machine, you can absolutely get hold of one—surrounded by truly excellent components.
Like this AVGPC Blizzard. Sitting in that AM5 socket is the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, a hyper-powerful gaming CPU that's only recently been surpassed in our best CPU for gaming guide by the Ryzen 7 9800X3D.
Trust me: The 7800X3D is still mega-fast in 2025, and will be for quite some time to come. Here it's paired with 32 GB of DDR5 6000, a generous 2 TB Gen 4 SSD, and crucially, an RX 9070 XT.
We've been mightily impressed with AMD's new cards, and the RX 9070 XT is the jewel in its current two-pronged crown. It can trade blows with the RTX 5070 Ti, and that's a genuine achievement. Sure, you don't get DLSS 4 to play with, but FSR 4 is starting to roll out now, and AMD's regular ol' frame generation works pretty darn well.
This machine is $2,000, and that's a lot of money. But in a GPU-starved market where we're seeing RX 9070-series cards edge towards the $900-$1,000 mark, this ferociously-fast gaming PC actually represents a good value proposition.
Tempting, isn't she?
Price watch: ➖
AVGPC Blizzard | Ryzen 7 7800X3D | RX 9070 XT | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 2 TB SSD | $2,299 $1,999.99 at Newegg (save $299.01)
This high-end all-AMD build is about as good as you'll get for value for a current-gen gaming PC right now. We're talking the latest and greatest AMD GPU alongside an X3D chip (with tons of cache), fast DDR5 RAM and the ideal amount of storage. And all in a lovely white chassis.
Let's kick things off with a bang. This RTX 4070 gaming laptop is an astonishingly good deal for a mere $900. We've seen it at an even lower price over the winter sales, but it's still a silly-low amount of money to pay for an excellent gaming machine with that particularly brilliant mobile GPU.
This is the deal that makes it hard to recommend RTX 4060 gaming laptops right now. I'm still seeing RTX 4060-touting machines for well north of $1,000, and they make no sense at all while this Lenovo LOQ model exists for such a low price.
Yeah yeah, the SSD is small, and the screen is only 1080p. So what. You can upgrade the storage with ease, and 1080p gaming on a 15.6-inch display will still look great, especially when it's firing plenty of frames at that 144 Hz panel thanks to a properly powerful GPU.
If I was buying a gaming laptop on a budget today? This one. All day long.
Price watch: ➖
Lenovo LOQ 15ARP9 | RTX 4070 | Ryzen 7 7435HS | 1080p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5-4800 | 512 GB SSD | $899.99 at Walmart
The price may have fluctuated a little recently, but this is still just about the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop you'll find, and a deal that seems to be sticking around. There's a decent AMD gaming CPU, a reasonable amount of dual-channel memory, a speedy screen, and that all important GPU to play with. The 512 GB SSD is small, however, but you can easily upgrade it with the spare NVMe slot inside.
Hello! I'll be your deal-sing co-pilot today, and I'm sure you're very excited. So come fly with me, and I'll try not to steer this liveblog directly into the ground. So far, so good!
