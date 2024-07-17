These Prime Day RGB lighting deals mean I will never have to use the big light again

Govee Glide Hexa Light Pack of 10 | $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $80)

I've had my eye on these Hexa Lights for a while now, but it's taken me a lot of persuading to invest in them. With an $80 discount, I'm not going to hold back in finally bringing such cool and customizable lighting to my gaming space. Plus, it means I don't have to worry about making space for a new lamp. Price check: Govee $99.99 | Best Buy $129.99

These bulbs, or any LED color-changing bulb, are a must-have in my house. If you're not using them in your overhead light, they're fantastic to replace your lamp bulbs with to bring more personalization to any room. For a pack of three, this is a pretty great saving, and it means I can have more color in all my rooms rather than just where I play. Price check: Nanoleaf $49.99 |Best Buy $49.99

Let's set the scene. You've got the PC built, your desk is neatly tidied, and you're ready to settle down and sink some hours into your favorite game. But something isn't right. What could it be? Perhaps the clinical, bright lighting glaring overhead that's pulling you from ever being able to immerse yourself into your gaming sessions?

Lighting isn't the first thought you have when you're setting up your gaming space but plays a huge part in taking your setup to the next level. With that said, this upgrade tends to be more on the expensive end of the scale hence why we put it off time and time again. But this is why sales events like Prime Day are the best chance you have at getting ahold of some great lighting for a much lower price.

I'm a huge sucker when it comes to comforting lighting. I hate having the overhead light on, mostly because it's too harsh for when I'm trying to settle down. But, to compensate for this lack of overhead lighting I needed something that could provide a bright light without mimicking the clinical feel, so something like a Govee floor lamp is ideal.

You're not locked to a cold white or warm yellow light, since a whole spectrum of color is available. No matter what mood you're in or what you're playing, you'll be able to alter your lamp to match. What's more the Govee floor lamp is currently offering a $50 discount on Amazon, making it a great time to bite the bullet and sort your own space out.

If you don't want to take up floor space, then having wall-mounted lighting such as the Govee Hexa Light Panels is an excellent alternative. With an $80 discount on Amazon for a pack of 10, this feels like a steal for some cool lights in your space. Not only can you change the color, but with the Govee app you can alter each hexagon to make whatever pattern your heart desires. But, the thing that convinced me to check out these lights is the fact you can sync them up to music. If you're like me and have background music on when working or playing more relaxed games, this would help make your setup even better.

Govee isn't the only company rolling out significant discounts either this Prime Day. Nanoleaf is also offering pretty huge savings on its wall-mounted lighting, with a 7-pack of its triangular lights seeing a discount of $40 on Amazon, and its wood-look hexagon lights having a $70 discount on Amazon. Both of these are worthy additions to your gaming space, presenting a powerful but inoffensive light and allowing you the freedom to put them up wherever you fancy.

At retail price, these Nanoleaf triangles boast a pretty sickening price tag. But, with a $40 discount, it's hard to resist adding these sought-after lights to my setup. Especially given the extent you can customize them to suit you. Price check: Best Buy $199.99

There are plenty of options to reduce the need to use your overhead light. But, if you don't want to use a lamp or stick panels to your walls, there are RGB bulbs available too. These are a far more subtle change, but make a huge amount of difference and tend to be what I rely on in other rooms around my house.

A three-pack of Nanoleaf bulbs is currently sitting with a $15 discount on Amazon or a set of four Govee bulbs has a humble discount of $4 on Amazon. Even though these are much smaller savings in comparison to wall-mounted or floor lighting, they're still worth considering. As someone who always has bulbs like this on hand, I'll take whatever chance I can get to re-do the lighting in my house for less.