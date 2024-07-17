These are our favorite Prime Day PC deals under $100: from monitors to SSDs to RGB lights

Prime Day (Two) is ongoing and so far it's been... a lot. Sales left, right and center, while wonderful, can also be a little overwhelming. And no small number of these deals still run triple- or even quadruple-digit price tags.

We're curating the best Prime Day PC gaming deals right here.

Not all deals are thus, though. We've seen our fair share of sub-$100 corkers, and many of these are still on offer with big discounts. From capacious and snappy SSDs to clackety keyboards and colorful RGB lighting, there's plenty still on offer for under $100. Who said that PC gaming had to break the bank?

There are, of course, more peripherals than internal components in the sub-$100 category. You're simply unlikely to get a great modern CPU or graphics card for under $100. There are a couple of less-for-function, more-for-aesthetic deals worth checking out, too. Without further ado, here are our favorite Prime Day deals for under $100.

Components

Lexar Thor OC | 32 GB (2x 16 GB) | DDR5-6000 | CL32 | AMD Expo | $99.99 $84.88 at Amazon (save $15.11)

There's really very little to complain about here. Speedy DDR5 memory with low latencies and AMD Expo sign-off. For not much more than some 16 GB kits, in fact.

WD Black SN850X | 1 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300 MB/s read | 6,300 MB/s write | $114.99 $77.04 at Amazon (save $37.95)

This is our favorite SSD for gaming right now. Unlike the cheaper SN770, the SN850X encapsulates the best PCIe 4.0 offers in terms of performance (check out our review). That makes it a great fit for a boot drive with space to spare for your game library, and at this price, we're happy to pay the premium for its higher speed. Price check: Newegg $139.99 | Best Buy $99.99

BeQuiet! Dark Rock Pro 5 | dual-tower | seven heat pipes | 2x Silent Wings fans included | $89.90 $63.92 at Amazon (save $25.98)

Forget liquid cooling, we can get by just fine with good ol' traditional air. Not only is air cooling often better value than liquid cooling, it's nice and quiet too. This BeQuiet! cooler is pretty much brand new, by the way. Price check: Newegg $69.90

Acer KC242Y | 23.8-inch | 1080p | 100Hz | VA | FreeSync | $117.99 $89.99 at Amazon (save $28)

Ok, so it's pretty small, and it's a VA panel. But honestly, for this money and from a well-known and trusted manufacturer, with AMD FreeSync and a 100Hz refresh rate? A pretty good deal if you ask us. This would make an excellent second monitor, or a pretty quick main monitor in a pinch if you're building on a very tight budget. Price check: Best Buy $89.99

Peripherals

Logitech G502 Lightspeed | Wireless | 25,000 DPI | 11 buttons | $149.99 $75.99 at Amazon (save $74)

Still one of our favorite gaming mice, Amazon is offering a pretty deep discount on the Lightspeed. With its fancy infinite scroll, 11 programmable buttons, modifiable weight, and wireless charging capabilities, it's a great option at this price. And this is the version with the updated 25K sensor, too, as opposed to the 16K of the original model. Price check: Newegg $79.99

Logitech G Pro X Superlight | Wireless | 25,600 DPI | 5 buttons | 70-hour battery | Right-handed | $159.99 $94.99 at Best Buy (save $65)

Ignore the fact that this model has been around for three years or so, as it's still a fantastic lightweight, wireless gaming mouse. One of the best, in fact. This deal's on the black version, but you might also be able to pick it up in a gorgeous white or hot pink. Price check: Amazon $94.99 | Newegg $147.77

Asus ROG Strix Scope RX | Mechanical | Wired | Full-size | RGB lighting | $169.99 $79.99 at Amazon (Prime Exclusive, save $90)

We've been big fans of Asus keebs in recent years, and this Strix Scope RX gaming has some features that really make it stand out from the pack. IP57 water and dust-resistance should make it resilient to the odd coffee spill, while the USB 2.0 passthrough feature is a nice touch. The ROG RX red switches are smooth and accurate, and a built-in stealth key hides your apps and mutes audio to prevent embarrassing moments. Stealthy, sleek, and ready for anything, this one. Price check: Newegg $141.91

Mountain Everest 60 | Mechanical | 60% | RGB LED backlight | Hot-swappable switches | $139.99 $59.99 at Newegg (save $80)

This is the keyboard our Dave uses each and every day. It's a compact beauty that feels great to the typing touch, but one that can also form the base for all your enthusiast keeb desires. It's got a hot-swappable switch base, silicone and foam dampening, solid stabilizers, RGB, PBT keycaps, and pre-lubed switches, too. Price check: Mountain $79.99 | Amazon $59.99

Corsair HS80 RGB | 20–30,000Hz | Wireless | 20hr battery | $149.99 $99.99 at Newegg (save $50)

Corsair knows headsets, and the HS80 is no half-measure. It comes with an excellent microphone and great audio quality. And although it can feel a little bulky at 360g, the floating headband design keeps it sitting comfortably on your head. Price check: Walmart $128.22

8BitDo Ultimate | 2.4 GHz Wireless | Charging Dock | $69.99 $55.99 at Amazon (save $14)

As with other 8BitDo controllers, this Ultimate one's primary selling point is its build quality and satisfying touchables (buttons, triggers, sticks), but it's also incredibly comfy, has back paddles, and very decent battery life. Throw in the charging stand for $55.99 with this discount and the retro brand's modern controller is a no-brainer.

Aesthetics

Govee Glide Hexa Light Pack of 10 | $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $80)

It's rare to get such high-quality hex lights for under $100, so this $80 discount was always going to put this Govee 10-pack on this list. It comes with the whole slew of smart app and music sync capabilites, too, of course. Price check: Govee $99.99 | Best Buy $129.99

Nanoleaf Essentials Smart LED color-changing Light Bulb | $49.99 $34.97 at Amazon (save $15)

These bulbs, or any LED color-changing bulb, if they're not being used in your overhead light, are fantastic to replace your lamp bulbs with to bring more personalization to any room. For a pack of three, this is a pretty great saving, and it means you can have more color in all my rooms rather than just where you play. Price check: Nanoleaf $49.99 |Best Buy $49.99

XVX Shine Through Keycaps | Gradient Seaweed Green| $35.99 $15.99 at Amazon (save $20)

This is a great saving if you want to shake up the look of your whole keyboard. The subtle gradient is an attractive addition to any setup and means you're more open to a variety of aesthetics. Plus, the seaweed color's pretty zen, don't you think? Price check: Newegg $49.03