The Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed is one of the best gaming mice I've tested all year and I've found it for $20 off its MSRP

Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed | Hero 2 Sensor | 44k DPI | 80 g | $129.99 $109.99 at Amazon (save $20)

If you've used the previous Logitech G Pro model, then this one will feel very familiar to you—but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Keeping its classic shape, this squeaker is souped up with the new Hero 2 sensor, capable of a max DPI of 44k and IPS of 888. Price check: BestBuy $115.99

A good gaming mouse can be the difference between life and death (in a video game, obviously) thanks to their wide array of shapes, sizes, responsiveness, and feel. Luckily, if you're on the hunt for a new one, Logitech released a solid mid-range rodent just a few months ago—and it's already seen a tidy discount.

Available for $110 at Amazon, a full $20 lower than its MSRP, the Logitech G Pro 2 is the more budget of the Hero 2-equipped Logitech mice right now, but this doesn't mean it's noticeably worse than its more flashy older sibling, the Logitech Pro X Superlight 2 Dex.

In my review, I praised this mouse's great feel, excellent sensor, and great battery life, whilst criticising its overreliance on Logitech's software and how similar it was to the previous G Pro mouse. All of this remains true, with that Hero 2 sensor now offering up to a max DPI of 44k, max IPS of 888 and max acceleration of 88 G.

This makes it a very responsive mouse, and though its competition will beat the 1000 Hz polling rate, I've often found anything higher to be an unneeded drain on the battery.

Speaking of battery, this mouse gets up to 95 hours of battery life with lighting turned off and 60 hours with its default lighting. That's pretty solid for a modern wireless mouse, and means you'll likely go a week without charging it.

It's not all roses, however. I've found Logitech's own software to be very inconsistent and prone to breakages like problems loading at the start, though it appears to run a bit more consistently for me than it did a few months ago. Luckily, once everything is set up, you won't rely on the software all that much.

It's still a very similar mouse to the original Pro, being truly ambidextrous with customizable side buttons, and I probably wouldn't spend my money upgrading from one to the other—but I'd certainly consider this deal if I needed a new mouse right now.

It's the cheapest way to get Logitech's rather impressive Hero 2 sensor, but it's a super solid mouse in every other regard too.