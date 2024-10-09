The 8 Prime Day deals so good they make it hard to recommend anything else

Our hub for the best Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals is big, because we know everyone's after something a little different when deals season rolls around. Maybe it's a cutting edge PCIe Gen 5 SSD, or instead the cheapest, biggest drive you can get. Maybe you're not after PC deals at all and you just want to see how much money you can save on cat food. Fair! But when it comes to the deals we really want to make sure you're clued in on, the list for this month's Prime Day is short. It's not even a top 10.

There are eight deals that clearly stand out above the hundreds that we've looked at this week. If you're overwhelmed by how much stuff is on sale, then forget the full list and just pay attention to these standouts.

We're curating the best Prime Day PC gaming deals right here.

The 8 top deals from this Amazon Prime Day sale

1. Asus TUF A16 | Ryzen 7 7735HS | Radeon RX 7700S | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz | 16 GB DDR5-4800 | 512 GB SSD | $1,099.99 $699.99 at Best Buy (save $400)

The 512 GB SSD is the main drawback to this budget gaming laptop. At just $700 it's a great price for a machine that will generally outperform an RTX 4060-based laptop. And there's a second M.2 slot inside for you to add an SSD! The Ryzen CPU is an eight-core, 16-thread job, and the Radeon chip will run games effectively as long as you're not after ray tracing.

2. Dell G15 | Ryzen 7 7840HS | RTX 4060 | 15-inch | 165 Hz | 1080p | 16 GB DDR5-4800 | 512 GB SSD | $1,099.99 $849.99 at Dell (save $250)

The cheapest decent RTX 4060 gaming laptop from this sale. Again there's the drawback of a 512GB SSD, but otherwise the spec makes for an excellent budget gaming laptop that will absolutely deliver on the 165 Hz 1080p screen it comes with.

4. ASRock Phantom PG27Q15R2A | 27-inch | 165Hz | 1440p | VA | FreeSync Premium | $239.99 $156.77 at Newegg (save $83.22)

ASRock's gaming monitors are always so darned cheap—we love them for that. This 1440p panel offers resolution and a rapid refresh rate for a potent PC gaming combo, though the built-in Wi-Fi antenna is unique. That's hardly essential, but could come in use for some. Price check: Amazon $229

5. MSI MAG 321UP | 32-inch | 165 Hz | QD-OLED | $829.99 $774.12 at Amazon (save $55.87)

The difference between this MAG 321UP and the MAG321UPX is the this one has a 165 Hz refresh instead of 240 Hz. That's the only difference between this and a more expensive OLED. It's still 4K, high refresh, and freakin' OLED. This is where the smart money is spent. Price check: Newegg $759.99

7. Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 | Ryzen 7 7700 | RTX 4070 Ti Super | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $1,599.99 at Newegg

We're seeing some fantastic prices for RTX 4070 Ti rigs at the moment. Compared to some comparable systems on sale, this one wins out with 32 GB of RAM and a 7700X, making for a balanced but still affordable system that will be as good at everyday productivity as gaming. Assuming you could pull yourself away from the kinds of frames that 4070 Ti Super will be spitting out, anyway.