If you're preparing for an Nvidia RTX 50-series upgrade I'd pick up one of these Corsair PSUs while they're cheap this Black Friday

What with excitement reaching fever pitch for Nvidia's next-generation GPUs, I'd imagine a fair few of you are preparing your bank accounts for a significant upgrade. There's no official word yet on when they'll be launched, but many are expecting a CES 2025 reveal.

The show kicks off officially on January 7, 2025, so if we do see the wraps taken off what we're expecting to be the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 (and potentially even the RTX 5070), tradition would follow that they'll be available to buy soon after.

👉 We're curating the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here 👈

But the rumours also suggest that the new Nvidia cards will be very power hungry. So now's the time to think about replacing your current PSU with something brand new and extra powerful, and this Corsair RM1000x Shift is exactly that.

I've spotted it for $150 at Amazon this Black Friday, and that's a pretty significant discount on a substantial PSU from a respected manufacturer.

Corsair RM1000X Shift PSU

Corsair RM1000x Shift | 1000 W | ATX | Modular | 80 Plus Gold | $209.99 $149.99 at Amazon (save $60)

What with some new Nvidia graphics cards rumoured to be just around the corner, you'll likely be eyeing up a big power supply if you're planning on making the jump. This is one of Corsair's chonkier units, and it should be capable of delivering huge gobs of power for years to come. Price check: Newegg $164.99

Corsair says that its "award-winning range of power supplies will fully support the highly-anticipated next generation of graphics cards", and that specifically includes these Shift models. It's likely we're close enough to launch now that all the major PSU manufacturers have had a chance to test the new cards with their current range, so it seems like a safe bet to me for most new GPU purchases.

Plus, this PSU has all its cable connections shifted over to the side of the PSU rather than the back, hence the name. That makes for much easier cable-wrangling, and an idea I can see catching on with all PSU designs moving forward.

However, whether this particular model is enough to properly power the RTX 5090 is up for debate. Given that the RTX 4090 has a peak power draw of 450 W, there's talk of this new, potentially much more powerful top-end card pushing all the way up to a 600 W power draw or even beyond.

If that ends up being the case and you're thinking of buying at the ultra-top end, it'd be worth taking a look at the Corsair RM 1200x for $200 instead.

Corsair RM1200x Shift PSU

Corsair RM1200x Shift | 1200 W | ATX | Modular | 80 Plus Gold | $229.99 $199.99 at Amazon (save $30)

While it's only a small discount, Corsair's Shift line of PSUs make a whole lot of sense if the new top-end GPUs are as power hungry as we expect. Those handy "shifted" cable connectors make for an easy build experience, too. Price check: Newegg $199.99

Still, I'm willing to bet more of you will be looking to buy the (presumably a fair bit cheaper) RTX 5080 though, and that's currently rumoured to max out at 400 W. That'd make the RM1000x Shift model above perfectly suited, thanks to its high output, mega-sized fan, and dedicated 12VHPWR cable.

Our Nick has one of these PSUs himself, and he's rather fond of it. He does have some small critiques worth bearing in mind though: Even with that big fan it does get a bit hot, and it's large enough that it might not fit in smaller cases, so make sure you have a measure up first.

Other than that though, it simply gets on with the job of delivering huge amount of power to, well, power hungry components. Corsair's been a go-to name for PC enthusiasts looking for a reliable power supply for some time now, and these mega PSUs look to be a continuation of that theme.

Don't get caught short with an underpowered PSU, that's my advice. Buy something high capacity from a trusted brand, like these two beauties here, and you shouldn't go too far wrong.