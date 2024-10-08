PC Gamer's top 10 October Prime Day deals

The time for Prime Day deals is now, just as it was a few months ago during the previous Prime Day, and just as it will be again come November. As always, we're highlighting the best PC gaming stuff that Amazon's thrown on the sale shelf today, as well as our top picks from concurrent sales running on Newegg, BestBuy, and directly from manufacturers.

You'll find dozens of deals worth considering in our main October Prime Day deals hub, but the ten deals below are a cut above the rest—either because the discounts are especially deep on a quality piece of kit, it's an item that we've reviewed and enjoy, or it's an item that rarely sees goes as low as it is today.

We're curating the best Prime Day PC gaming deals right here.

Top 10 Prime Big Deal Days deals

1. Dell G15 | Ryzen 7 7840HS | RTX 4060 | 15-inch | 165 Hz | 1080p | 16 GB DDR5-4800 | 512 GB SSD | $1,099.99 $849.99 at Dell (save $250)

Dell is kinda slaying it around Prime Day this year, both on desktop and with laptops like this here cheapest decent RTX 4060 gaming laptop we've seen so far. My only concern with it is the 512 GB SSD being pretty miserly, otherwise the spec makes for an excellent budget gaming laptop that will absolutely deliver on the 165 Hz 1080p screen it comes with.

2. Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8 | Ryzen 7 7700 | RTX 4070 Ti Super | 32 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $1,599.99 at Newegg

The listing on Newegg is oddly sparse in the specs department, but it is shipping directly from Lenovo, and the main Legion 5 listing on its own site is oddly specs starved, too. Still, the core spec speaks for itself with an excellent eight-core Zen 4 CPU at its heart ably propping up that RTX 4070 Ti Super GPU. You also get a full 32 GB of DDR5 memory, twice that of the Alienware.

3. Dell G16 | RTX 4070 | Intel Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 240 Hz | 1600p | 1 TB SSD | 16 GB DDR5 4800 | $1949.99 $1,299.99 at Dell (save $650)

With a blazingly fast 240 Hz 1600p display and Intel's super-powered Core i9 13900HX, this Dell gaming lappy has quite the spec sheet. You get a proper 140 W RTX 4070 as well—although it must be said that it's not the prettiest machine, nor the most compact. Still, it should deliver some proper mobile gaming firepower for a surprisingly small amount of cash. Though you will need to upgrade the single channel memory, but you can pick up a dual-channel 32 GB kit for just $73 right now.

4. Yeyian Yumi | Ryzen 5 5600X | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD | $1,199 $799.99 at Newegg (save $399.01)

The Yumi is a bit of a classic when it comes to gaming PC deals, as it's always there or thereabouts. At the moment this is the cheapest RTX 4060-based PC we've found, and comes with a supporting spec that is absolutely solid, even if it's not the latest and greatest. The combination of DDR4 RAM and a previous-gen Ryzen 5 might not be top-end, but this machine will still deliver great performance for under a grand.

5. XFX RX 7800 XT | 16 GB GDDR6 | 3,840 shaders | 2,430 MHz boost | $489.99 $429.99 at Newegg (save $60)

At this price point, the best card used to be the RX 6800 XT but these days we have deals like this one, where the newer 7800 XT has the same price tag. It's only a little bit faster than the card it's replaced, and admittedly it's not a huge discount, but you're still getting a lotta GPU for the money. RX 7800 XT price check: Amazon $469.99 | Walmart $469.99 | Best Buy $489.99

6. ASRock Phantom PG27Q15R2A | 27-inch | 165Hz | 1440p | VA | FreeSync Premium | $239.99 $156.99 at Newegg (save $83.22)

ASRock's gaming monitors are always so darned cheap—we love them for that. This 1440p panel offers resolution and a rapid refresh rate for a potent PC gaming combo, though the built-in Wi-Fi antenna helps it stand out from the crowd. That's hardly essential, but could come in use for some. Price check: Amazon $229

8. Powercolor RX 7900 XTX | 24 GB GDDR6 | 6,144 shaders | 2,525 MHz boost | $899.99 $819.99 at Amazon (save $80)

Just like with the RTX 4080, it used to be hard to find AMD's RX 7900 XTX heavily discounted down below its MSRP price. But good deals can now be found and we'll happily take a substantial discount on this high-end GPU. The Radeon RX 7900 XTX is stupidly fast and there are plenty of good cooling designs for this card, including this one. RX 7900 XTX price check: Walmart $829.99| Newegg $829.99 | Best Buy $849.99

9. Corsair TC 100 Relaxed gaming chair | Fabric | Black | Lumbar pillow | 2D armrests | $249.99 $199.99 at Newegg (save $50 with code FTT224DX7248)

This is my pick for the best budget gaming chair. It's a comfortable throne on which to snap headshots in Valorant or romance Gale in Baldur's Gate 3. The important bits are: it's comfortable, pretty easy to put together, and surprisingly plush for the money. It's also available in a black leatherette. Price check: Amazon $219.99 | Corsair $219.99