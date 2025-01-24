I love the look of this foldable 'backpack class' Mini-ITX case but it still looks like something I'd screw up at the last minute

For those who love the idea of a Mini-ITX PC but think it might be a pain to build (yours truly included), how about the Geometric Future Model O Flamingo?

Aside from being charmingly named, Geometric Future says this is a 'backpack class' case design that doesn't just look pretty on the outside but folds down flat to theoretically allow 360-degree access to your components (via Tom's Hardware).

I've always been a bit wary of Mini-ITX PCs. In concept, I love them. But when it comes to the task of building one myself, I know I'd end up spending hours cramming components that are far too large into a compact chassis, cursing merrily away as I go.

I'm not really sure this case design solves that issue, to be honest, as I can absolutely see myself stacking together a tower of components on its bottom panel, only to fold it together and realise I've messed up with the tape measure once again. It's a genuinely good idea though, and the finished case looks brilliant in the photos. The Model 0 Flamingo measures 3.2 x 8.1 x 8.2 inches when fully constructed, and comes in a matte black finish with some orange highlights.

And there are some interesting logistical possibilities created by this sort of design, too. Traditional PC cases are mostly empty boxes shipped inside, well, mostly empty boxes, so they're a bit of a nightmare for manufacturers to send all over the world when it comes to costs and environmental wastage. Never mind the warehouse logistics, for that matter.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Geometric Future) (Image credit: Geometric Future) (Image credit: Geometric Future)

Having a PC case that folds down to a flat pack means it should be much easier (and cheaper) to ship. I could be snarky here and say something about those saved costs being passed on to the consumer, but... well, I just sort of did, didn't I? Still, cheaper is cheaper, no matter who ends up gaining.

It even comes with an 80 Plus Bronze-certified 200 W dedicated power supply. That might not sound like much wattage on offer, but it should still be enough to power a decent APU for a bit of low-load gaming shenanigans.

Just be careful to measure up the cooler, ey? Japanese importer Dirac has said the case will release on January 30, so there's hopefully not long to wait before you too could be swearing at an entirely different kind of PC build experience.