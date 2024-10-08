My new gaming mouse is now $20 cheaper in the October Prime Day sale than when I bought it last month

Razer Viper Ultimate with Charging Dock | Wireless | Ambidextrous | 20K sensor | $149.99 $74.99 (save $75)

The Viper Ultimate is a grown up gamer's mouse. The design isn't too flashy (though it still does have some RGB), it's ambidextrous, and it's got a blessedly silent scroll wheel. That 20K DPI may no longer be top-of-the-line, but look, I'm no FPS player, personally. This thing gives me lots of battery life, a few programmable buttons, and a nice small charging dock that doesn't ruin the cord-free desk aesthetic I've been trying to cultivate. Price check: Newegg $138

I've been in the market for a new gaming mouse for a while now and last month I finally picked one: the Razer Viper Ultimate. Not to go all influencer on you ("sorry to everyone who bought the viral gaming mouse before it went on sale because—" etc.) but I grabbed mine on what I thought was a pretty good sale for $95 back in September and it's now $20 cheaper.

We're curating the best Prime Day PC gaming deals right here.

PCG's hardware nuts swear by the wireless Logitech G Pro X Superlight right now (which is also on sale for Prime Day ) but I tried it out first and found it just slightly too large for comfort in my hand. I wasn't willing to go all the way down to a compact mouse, so the Viper Ultimate wound up being the Goldilocks mouse for my hand size.

The Viper Ultimate has fallen off our list of the best gaming mice , but only because it's a few years old now and there's newer stuff. We rated it an 89% back in our 2019 Razer Viper Ultimate review and said "it's light, ambidextrous, feels good in the hand, and tracks your movements as well as a wired unit."

I'll leave the real hardware details to the experts in that review and instead tell you the lifestyle stuff. I wanted to get away from the cheese grater Steelseries Aerox I'd been using for a couple years to get something a little more understated and get back to the wireless lifestyle.

The Viper Ultimate has the design restraint I need in a mouse at my big age. Yeah it's still got an RGB Razer logo on it but you can turn that off in the Razer Synapse app—I did. And speaking of being demure, I'm very thankful to finally have a mouse whose scroll wheel isn't extremely audible while I'm looking things up in the middle of a PC Gamer Chat Log podcast recording. Silence is golden.

The last bit I'll gush about is the charging stand. Last time I had a wireless mouse it was the Steelseries Sensei Wireless that came with a rather big charging base. The Viper Ultimate has a very small little dock with two contact points that's way more in line with the desk real estate I'm willing to allot. It's also got a bit of RGB at the bottom of the base to subtly clue you in on your mouse battery life without having to open the Synapse app to check it.

You can't tell me that doesn't look cute and clean.