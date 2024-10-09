Need some speedy DDR5 for a new build or gaming PC upgrade? This Team Group 32 GB kit is just $86

Team Group DDR5-6000 | 32 GB (2x16) | 6,000 MT/s | CL30 | 1.35 V | $106.99 $85.99 at Newegg (save $21)

Fast DDR5 RAM is expensive, right? Well this kit isn't and it's perfect for any AMD AM5 or latest Intel gaming PC. Sure it doesn't have nice RGB lighting but if you can live without that, you'll have no complaints. And if you don't like it in white, then the kit comes in black for the same price. Price check: Amazon $85.99

If you've decided it's time to take the plunge and do a full gaming PC upgrade, during the Prime Day sales, you'll have noticed that all of the latest platforms from AMD and Intel use DDR5 for the system memory.

AMD's Ryzen 7000-series desktop processors natively support DDR5 rated up to 5,200 MT/s (5,600 for the 9000-series) but as long as you have a motherboard with a B650 chipset or better, both generations will run happily with DDR5-6000. In fact, a memory speed of 6,000 MT/s is considered to be the sweet spot for Ryzen chips.

It's a similar story with Intel's Raptor Lake processors (and almost the case with its forthcoming Arrow Lake chips), though they don't have a sweet spot as such—depending on your setup, a 13th and 14th Intel Core will run fine with DDR5-6400 or faster.

However, super-fast DDR5 can be very expensive so if just want something that's more than fast enough and works equally well in an AMD or Intel gaming PC, then this 32 GB kit from Team Group is the perfect choice.

Rated to 6,000 MT/s, with a CAS latency of 30 cycles, it's genuinely quick. Cheap RAM often has quite high latencies, which reduce the overall responsiveness of the PC, but that's not the case here.

As far as I'm concerned, there are no negatives to this kit. Sure, you don't get RGB lighting on the RAM sticks, and I understand if that's a deal-breaker, but specced out in white, they look really nice. If you prefer them more understated, then Team Group sells them in black for the same price.

Buy them, stuff them in your motherboard, then enable XMP (Intel) or EXPO (AMD) in the BIOS, and you're good to go. No fuss, no bother. What more do you really need from your system memory?