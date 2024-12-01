I'm serving the best Cyber Monday gaming deals using every second of my near 20 years as a PC gaming tech vet. That's veteran, not veterinarian, btw

That's it, Black Friday is well and truly done. But just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in to give you peak Cyber Monday gaming deals realness. Sure, we've got a guide going over the full range of the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals, but I'm here to give you that personal touch, and highlight the deals as they pop up and give you the cream of the crop.

Crops have cream, right? Like, oats have milk. I digress. As we move on through Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday and Cyber Week beyond that, we've seen a bunch of last week's deals either go out of stock or rise to the point where we no longer recommend them. BUT that's not to say that they won't be back.

What we often see is that specific Black Friday deals that might have gone 'off sale' over the weekend get picked up again on Cyber Monday and sold as fresh deals. But, y'know, with the same price. There will also be some genuinely fresh deals cropping up over the next few days as Cyber Week cracks on.

Already I've found a couple of good gaming laptops and gaming PCs that weren't around just a few days ago. There are also some actually great handheld gaming PC deals, too. So, if you've been itching to get on the mobile gaming bandwagon there literally has never been a better time.

So, if you're in the mood to either treat yourself, or make sure you get your Christmas shopping done early, and with a smattering of solid discounts to make your money go further, stay with me as I'm going to keep on hunting out the best tech deals this Cyber Week and posting them here. We'll also be regularly updating our Cyber Monday deal hubs throughout this time, but this is where I want to highlight here my absolute favorite PC gaming deals.

But why me? Well, I've been doing this a long time. Way before Black Friday or Cyber Monday were fashionable—I mean, look, all the cool kids are doing it now—I was casting around to find you lovely people the best deals, and I've also been a technology journalist for over 19 years now so I've got a pretty good idea of what's good, what's not, and what's just some retailer or manufacturer trying to make a fast buck out of old stock.

As well as the best deals, we're also tracking down the best prices on the key products from our full suite of product buying guides. We maintain those guides throughout the year, completely based on products we have reviewed ourselves and can absolutely stand by their continued excellence.

1. Yeyian Tanto | Intel Core i5 13400F | RTX 4070 Super | 16 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | $1,599.99 $1,199.99 at Newegg (save $400)

Yeyian has a stellar deal on an RTX 4070 Super machine here. We've seen slightly cheaper versions on sale, but this one at least does have proper DDR5 memory, making the motherboard at least nominally upgradeable to a more modern spec. It does make a bit of an odd combo with the Core i5 here, though for straightforward gaming performance, it shouldn't prove any issue and deliver high frame rates.

3. Yeyian Tanto | Core i5 13400F | RTX 4060 | 16 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | $1,099 $749.99 at Newegg (save $349.01)

This isn't the cheapest RTX 4060 gaming PC we've found this sales season, but this is the one that I'd be buying right now. While the other budget systems are similarly sporting last-gen CPUs, the Core i5 13400F is identical to the 14th Gen alternative, and faster than the Arrow Lake chips for gaming. Paired up with an RTX 4060 and 16 GB of relatively quick DDR5 memory makes this a great budget system.

4. MSI MAG 321UP | 32-inch | 4K | 165 Hz | QD-OLED | $829.99 $699.99 at Amazon (save $130)

The code names given to monitors are often impenetrable, but the difference between this MAG 321UP and the MAG321UPX is that this one has a 165 Hz refresh instead of 240 Hz. That's the only difference between this and the more expensive one. If you're not concerned about the refresh rate difference (and do you have the hardware to hit a matching 240 fps otherwise?) then this is where the smart OLED money is spent. Price check: Newegg $699.99

5. MSI Vector GP68 HX 13V | RTX 4080 | Core i7 13700H | 16-inch | 1200p | 144 Hz | 16 GB | $1,729.99 at Newegg

This is the cheapest gaming laptop we've found so far with an RTX 4080 in the center of it. It's a bit of odd machine, in that the resolution is 1920 x 1200 and only 144 Hz, which means you'll be limited by the screen sometimes with the RTX 4080 at its core. However, you can be sure you'll be hitting that refresh rate often. The CPU is a bit older but it's still a modern architecture and a Core i7.

6. ASRock Phantom Gaming | 27-inch | 1080p | 165 Hz | IPS | $179.99 $99.77 at Newegg (save $79.22)

ASRock has become a favorite of ours around here over busy shopping periods. These screens always seem to be on offer, and from the one we've used (read our review) they're good value for the money, too. You can't really complain with this 165Hz panel for just under $100.

7. HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless | 50 mm drivers | 15-21,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | $199.99 $125.99 at Amazon (save $74)

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is one of our all-time favorite gaming headsets for many reasons, but there's a big headline feature to talk about here: 300-hour battery life. No, we didn't make a typo. 300 hours of gaming goodness on a single charge, excellent DTS:X Spatial Audio, and premium comfort features make this headset an absolute stunner of a buy at this price. In fact, when we reviewed it the only major negative we could find was a slightly uninspiring microphone. Absolutely worth a serious look this one, at any level of discount. Price check: Walmart $149.99 | Newegg $144.99

8. ASRock Challenger RX 7800 XT | 16 GB GDDR6 | 3,840 shaders | 2,475 MHz boost | $469.99 $449.99 at Newegg (save $20)

At this price point, the best card used to be the RX 6800 XT but these days we have deals like this one, where the 7800 XT has the same price tag. It's only a little bit faster than the card it's replaced, but you're still getting a lotta GPU for the money. RX 7800 XT price check: | Best Buy $469.99 | Amazon $449.99

10. LG UltraGear 34GP63A-B | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | 165 Hz | VA | Curved | $399.99 $239.99 at Amazon (save $160)

At its current price, this LG ultrawide is a genuine bargain. By comparison, Alienware's fancy QD-OLED 34-inch panel is around $800 even on sale. This LG matches its size, resolution, aspect ratio and refresh rate for less than one-third of the price, although of course, it is a VA panel, not an OLED. It's also not the brightest gaming monitor ever, but it is a very good deal. Price check: LG $239.99

