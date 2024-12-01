I'm serving the best Cyber Monday gaming deals using every second of my near 20 years as a PC gaming tech vet. That's veteran, not veterinarian, btw
It's all been leading to this point.
That's it, Black Friday is well and truly done. But just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in to give you peak Cyber Monday gaming deals realness. Sure, we've got a guide going over the full range of the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals, but I'm here to give you that personal touch, and highlight the deals as they pop up and give you the cream of the crop.
Crops have cream, right? Like, oats have milk. I digress. As we move on through Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday and Cyber Week beyond that, we've seen a bunch of last week's deals either go out of stock or rise to the point where we no longer recommend them. BUT that's not to say that they won't be back.
What we often see is that specific Black Friday deals that might have gone 'off sale' over the weekend get picked up again on Cyber Monday and sold as fresh deals. But, y'know, with the same price. There will also be some genuinely fresh deals cropping up over the next few days as Cyber Week cracks on.
Already I've found a couple of good gaming laptops and gaming PCs that weren't around just a few days ago. There are also some actually great handheld gaming PC deals, too. So, if you've been itching to get on the mobile gaming bandwagon there literally has never been a better time.
So, if you're in the mood to either treat yourself, or make sure you get your Christmas shopping done early, and with a smattering of solid discounts to make your money go further, stay with me as I'm going to keep on hunting out the best tech deals this Cyber Week and posting them here. We'll also be regularly updating our Cyber Monday deal hubs throughout this time, but this is where I want to highlight here my absolute favorite PC gaming deals.
But why me? Well, I've been doing this a long time. Way before Black Friday or Cyber Monday were fashionable—I mean, look, all the cool kids are doing it now—I was casting around to find you lovely people the best deals, and I've also been a technology journalist for over 19 years now so I've got a pretty good idea of what's good, what's not, and what's just some retailer or manufacturer trying to make a fast buck out of old stock.
As well as the best deals, we're also tracking down the best prices on the key products from our full suite of product buying guides. We maintain those guides throughout the year, completely based on products we have reviewed ourselves and can absolutely stand by their continued excellence.
Dave's been doing the PC hardware dance since back in 2005, and building gaming PCs since the '90s. You know, when it was difficult. In his time he's tested every type of PC component, peripheral, and accessory you can imagine, and probably some you can't. That makes him perfectly placed to recommend the best deals, and the ones you need to steer clear of this Black Friday.
Today's top deals
1. Yeyian Tanto | Intel Core i5 13400F | RTX 4070 Super | 16 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | $1,599.99 $1,199.99 at Newegg (save $400)
Yeyian has a stellar deal on an RTX 4070 Super machine here. We've seen slightly cheaper versions on sale, but this one at least does have proper DDR5 memory, making the motherboard at least nominally upgradeable to a more modern spec. It does make a bit of an odd combo with the Core i5 here, though for straightforward gaming performance, it shouldn't prove any issue and deliver high frame rates.
2. Corsair TC100 | Fabric and leatherette | $249.99 $179.99 at Best Buy (save $70)
The TC100 is our favorite affordable gaming chair right now, following up on the popular T3 Rush with a great look and genuine comfort. You can read more in our review. Right now, even with only a light discount, it's a truly excellent gaming chair that's cheaper than most of its competition.
Price check: Corsair $179.99 | B&H Photo $179.99 (sold out) | Amazon $179.99 (sold out)
3. Yeyian Tanto | Core i5 13400F | RTX 4060 | 16 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | $1,099 $749.99 at Newegg (save $349.01)
This isn't the cheapest RTX 4060 gaming PC we've found this sales season, but this is the one that I'd be buying right now. While the other budget systems are similarly sporting last-gen CPUs, the Core i5 13400F is identical to the 14th Gen alternative, and faster than the Arrow Lake chips for gaming. Paired up with an RTX 4060 and 16 GB of relatively quick DDR5 memory makes this a great budget system.
4. MSI MAG 321UP | 32-inch | 4K | 165 Hz | QD-OLED | $829.99 $699.99 at Amazon (save $130)
The code names given to monitors are often impenetrable, but the difference between this MAG 321UP and the MAG321UPX is that this one has a 165 Hz refresh instead of 240 Hz. That's the only difference between this and the more expensive one. If you're not concerned about the refresh rate difference (and do you have the hardware to hit a matching 240 fps otherwise?) then this is where the smart OLED money is spent.
Price check: Newegg $699.99
5. MSI Vector GP68 HX 13V | RTX 4080 | Core i7 13700H | 16-inch | 1200p | 144 Hz | 16 GB | $1,729.99 at Newegg
This is the cheapest gaming laptop we've found so far with an RTX 4080 in the center of it. It's a bit of odd machine, in that the resolution is 1920 x 1200 and only 144 Hz, which means you'll be limited by the screen sometimes with the RTX 4080 at its core. However, you can be sure you'll be hitting that refresh rate often. The CPU is a bit older but it's still a modern architecture and a Core i7.
6. ASRock Phantom Gaming | 27-inch | 1080p | 165 Hz | IPS | $179.99 $99.77 at Newegg (save $79.22)
ASRock has become a favorite of ours around here over busy shopping periods. These screens always seem to be on offer, and from the one we've used (read our review) they're good value for the money, too. You can't really complain with this 165Hz panel for just under $100.
7. HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless | 50 mm drivers | 15-21,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | $199.99 $125.99 at Amazon (save $74)
The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is one of our all-time favorite gaming headsets for many reasons, but there's a big headline feature to talk about here: 300-hour battery life. No, we didn't make a typo. 300 hours of gaming goodness on a single charge, excellent DTS:X Spatial Audio, and premium comfort features make this headset an absolute stunner of a buy at this price. In fact, when we reviewed it the only major negative we could find was a slightly uninspiring microphone. Absolutely worth a serious look this one, at any level of discount.
Price check: Walmart $149.99 | Newegg $144.99
8. ASRock Challenger RX 7800 XT | 16 GB GDDR6 | 3,840 shaders | 2,475 MHz boost | $469.99 $449.99 at Newegg (save $20)
At this price point, the best card used to be the RX 6800 XT but these days we have deals like this one, where the 7800 XT has the same price tag. It's only a little bit faster than the card it's replaced, but you're still getting a lotta GPU for the money.
RX 7800 XT price check: | Best Buy $469.99 | Amazon $449.99
9. WD Black SN850X | 2 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300 MB/s read | 6,600 MB/s write | $199.99 $129.99 at Best Buy (save $70)
Our favorite SSD for gaming right now encapsulates the best PCIe 4.0 offers in terms of performance (check out our review). That makes it a great fit for a boot drive with space to spare for your game library but while it's super fast and reliable, prices are really volatile.
Price check: Newegg $129.99 (out of stock) | Amazon $139
10. LG UltraGear 34GP63A-B | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | 165 Hz | VA | Curved | $399.99 $239.99 at Amazon (save $160)
At its current price, this LG ultrawide is a genuine bargain. By comparison, Alienware's fancy QD-OLED 34-inch panel is around $800 even on sale. This LG matches its size, resolution, aspect ratio and refresh rate for less than one-third of the price, although of course, it is a VA panel, not an OLED. It's also not the brightest gaming monitor ever, but it is a very good deal.
Price check: LG $239.99
Live
🚨CHEAPEST RTX 4070 GAMING LAPTOP ALERT🚨
This is the absolute cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop I've ever seen. The Lenovo LOQ range of laptops was always meant to be its more budget oriented line of gaming laptops, but they launched at a price that just didn't make sense considering their constraints. But we've seen some good discounts on them over Black Friday, and now this is probably my favorite Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal, and it's not even Monday yet.
The miserly 512 GB SSD is pretty Scrooge-like, but aside from that the spec on offer here is outstanding for the money, and will make a fantastic gaming machine for someone. The RTX 4070 is a genuine 115 W version, so a very capable pixel pusher, and I've always been a big fan of Lenovo's laptop keyboards; they the best in the business.
It's a win from me.
Lenovo LOQ 15ARP9 | RTX 4070 | Ryzen 7 7435HS | 15.6-inch | 144 Hz | 16 GB RAM | 512 GB SSD | $1,199.99 $879.99 at Walmart (save $320)
This is the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop I've seen so far this Black Friday/Cyber Monday period. Not only that, but it doesn't entirely suck in other ways. There's a reasonable amount of dual-channel memory and a speedy IPS screen. The 512 GB SSD does, however, suck, but you can easily upgrade it with the spare NVMe slot inside.
iBuyPower is currently sitting pretty atop our guide to the best gaming PC you can buy right now, and it's also got a full suite of fantastic offers we've just dropped into our Cyber Monday gaming PC deals hub.
We've had its rigs on this list for the super budget RTX 4060 machines over the Black Friday period, but here I want to highlight the more powerful, but still almost affordable gaming PCs it has on discount at the moment.
Just don't forget the sneaky BLACKFRIDAY promo code for the big added discounts on the list price you'll see on the iBuyPower site.
iBuyPower RDY Slate 8MP 002 | Core i7 14700KF | Nvidia RTX 4070 Super | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 2 TB SSD | $1,999 $1,399 at iBuyPower (save $600 with code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout)
Yes, you can find a cheaper RTX 4070 build right now, but not one that's as well-rounded as this one. With this one, you're getting an up-to-date platform with a fast CPU (ensure it has the latest BIOS, though), 32 GB of fast RAM, and 2 TB of storage. Noice.
iBuyPower RDY Y60 005 | Core i9 14900KF | Nvidia RTX 4070 Super | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 2 TB SSD | $2,299 $1,599 at iBuyPower (save $700 with code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout)
This one's for those of you who expect to be doing some serious creative or productivity work alongside your gaming. That's because in addition to the RTX 4070 Super that's the heart of this PC's gaming chops, plus its 2 TB of storage and 32 GB of fast RAM, there's also a hefty 14900KF working as its brain. Make extra sure its BIOS is up to date, and then get churning through any CPU-heavy task you desire.
iBuyPower RDY Lancool 005 | Core i9 14900KF | Nvidia RTX 4080 Super| 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 2 TB SSD | $2,799 $2,099 at iBuyPower (save $700 with code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout)
Not only is this a great deal on an RTX 4080 Super build at not too far north of $2,000, but it's also an incredibly well-rounded one. We're talking 32 GB of snappy DDR5 RAM, 2 TB of storage (which is the ideal capacity for all but ultra-high-end or budget builds), and, most importantly, a 24-core i9 14900KF. Just make sure the PC's BIOS is up to date to prevent any Intel voltage funkiness.
iBuyPower RDY Y70 TI B02 | Core i9 14900KF | Nvidia RTX 4090 | 64 GB DDR5-6000 | 4 TB (2x2 TB) SSD | $3,999 $3,299 at iBuyPower (save $700 with code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout)
Here we have something I can only describe as a behemoth, a mighty specimen whose name is overkill. 24-core CPU? Check. Most powerful graphics card on the market? Check. Double the RAM and storage of most expensive gaming PCs? Yep, check that, too. The only downside is this one doesn't come with the screen on the chassis that the Y70 04 above does. But that's a matter of preference anyway, I suppose.
We have seen some cheaper RTX 4060-powered gaming PCs over Black Friday, but they're all out of stock right now. There are also cheaper options available right now, but none that have a spec that I'm as confident about as this Yeyian machine.
It's another Yeyian Tanto gaming PC, for $750 at Newegg, but comes with the 10-core, 14-thread Core i5 13400F. I know there's been a lot made of Intel's troubles with the 13th and 14th Gen chips, but so long as you get your mobo's BIOS updated (as you should anyways) then there won't be any issue with this impressive budget machine.
Yeyian Tanto | Core i5 13400F | RTX 4060 | 16 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | $1,099 $749.99 at Newegg (save $349.01)
This isn't the cheapest RTX 4060 gaming PC we've found this sales season, but this is the one that I'd be buying right now. While the other budget systems are similarly sporting last-gen CPUs, the Core i5 13400F is identical to the 14th Gen alternative, and faster than the Arrow Lake chips for gaming. Paired up with an RTX 4060 and 16 GB of relatively quick DDR5 memory makes this a great budget system.
One of those new Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals I was talking about is actually the best-value RTX 4070 machine that I think I've ever seen. I've been working all hours over the past week, so my brain might be a little mushy at this point, but I don't remember seeing another RTX 4070 gaming laptop that I'd actually buy at this price point. The HP Victus 16 is just $930 at Best Buy today. Seriously.
There's nothing really that sticks out as a big 🚩either. That RTX 4070 seems to be either a 115 or 120 W TGP, so should be pretty damned performant, and you're getting plenty speed 16 GB of DDR5 memory, too. Obviously that 512 GB is going to be an issue down the line, but the Victus 16 has a spare M.2 easily accessible under the rear casing, so you can just drop in a new 1 or 2 TB SSD as and when you need more space.
Price watch: NEW DEAL!
HP Victus 16 | Ryzen 7 8845HS | RTX 4070 | 16 GB DDR5-5600 | 512 GB SSD | $1,399.99 $929.99 at Best Buy (save $470)
This is easily the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop on the list right now, and the cheapest I think I've ever seen one on sale for. The RTX 4070 isn't a super low spec either, and seems to be a 115 W version. The only real concern I have is that the 512 GB SSD will get filled up fast, but there is a second SSD slot easily accessible in the back of the laptop, so is an easy upgrade. The screen isn't super bright, either, but at 300 nits it will be fine unless you're in a bright office or direct sunlight.
Right. Let's have it.