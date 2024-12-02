These are the top 5 Cyber Monday gaming PC deals still available and they're worth your serious consideration on this hallowed day

It's Cyber Monday, and that means more deals on all things PC gaming. Okay, this year it means that a lot of the gaming PC deals we saw over the Black Friday weekend are still available, but that's fantastic news for those of you that think you've missed your chance to buy the gaming PC of your dreams.

Each one of these PCs has been hand selected by either myself or one of our peerless PC Gamer hardware team for its combination of great components, from a respected builder, at a great price. We stand by every recommendation in our deals pages, and these are the top five gaming PCs we'd buy with our own money right now.

What you really want in a great gaming PC is a fast CPU, a decent dose of speedy RAM, and that all-important GPU. It's the graphics card that does most of the heavy lifting in today's most demanding games, and each of these PCs has a card that's capable of delivering the best bang for their respective bucks.

From the budget marvel that is the RTX 4060-touting CyberPowerPC Gamer Master for $750, to the mighty Yeiyan at the bottom of this list with its hugely powerful RTX 4080 and Intel Core i7 combo for $2,000, these machines are built to deliver gaming performance you can be proud of.

So fire away on any of these deals if you want a great gaming PC for the best price. We don't engage in any of those "get one while it lasts" shenanigans, as for all we know these deals might run for a while yet.

But you can be sure that these prices are the best you can find right now, and all of these machines are worthy of serious consideration.

Top five Cyber Monday gaming PC deals

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master | Ryzen 5 5500 | RTX 4060 | 16 GB DDR4 | 1 TB SSD | $879.99 $749.99 at Best Buy (save $130)

This may be sporting a budget processor from a couple of AMD generations ago, but in combination with that RTX 4060 it should still be a mean lean machine for 1080p gaming—with even the odd dollop of 1440p thanks to DLSS 3. You're also getting a full 1 TB SSD and 16 GB of, admittedly DDR4, memory into the bargain. The AM4 platform may be old now, but it still has upgrade legs, and you could eventually stick a Ryzen 7 5700X3D in there to really beef up the gaming performance for not a lot of cash.

Yeyian Tanto | Ryzen 5 7500F | RTX 4060 Ti | 16 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | $1,299 $949.99 at Newegg (save $350)

This is the cheapest RTX 4060 Ti build around at the moment, and is actually a pretty decent rig. There are other options with low-end Core i5 chips, but this Zen 4 F-series CPU comes with six cores and 12 threads, and sits in an AM5 motherboard which gives it an upgrade path. The board is pretty low-spec however, so will likely only have space for the one SSD, but what you get is a full 1 TB. And that 16 GB of DDR5-5600 is pretty quick, too.

Yeyian Tanto | Core i5 14400F | RTX 4070 | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD | $1,599 $1,149.99 at Newegg (save $350)

RTX 4070 machines can vary in price and specification quite significantly, but here you're getting that great 1440p GPU (with even some 4K credentials thanks to DLSS 3), a nice and speedy Core i5 paired with a proper 32 GB dose of DDR5 RAM, and a 1 TB SSD. That's a really great selection of hardware that makes it a great gaming rig for more like budget prices.

iBuyPower RDY Slate | Core i7 14700KF | RTX 4070 Super | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 2 TB SSD | $1,999 $1,399 at iBuyPower (save $600 with checkout code CYBERMONDAY)

Yes, you can find slightly cheaper RTX 4070 Super builds right now, but not one that's as well-rounded as this particular beastie. With this machine, you're getting an up-to-date platform with a particularly fast CPU (ensure it has the latest BIOS, though), 32 GB of fast RAM, and 2 TB of storage. Noice.

Skytech King 95 | Ryzen 7 7700X | RTX 4070 Ti Super | 32 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | $1,899.99 $1,779.99 at Newegg (save $120)

I will freely admit this is not the cheapest RTX 4070 Ti Super machine we've seen this sales season, but it is sporting a better spec than the more affordable, but sadly now out of stock options. The 7700X is one of our favorite chips from the Zen 4 generation and offers a great eight-core, 16-thread chip for gaming, and more than enough to keep up with the excellent Nvidia GPU. You're also getting 32 GB of relatively quick DDR5 and a 750 W PSU which would be enough for an RTX 4080 Super upgrade... or potentially the future equivalent. And yeah, I dig that chassis.