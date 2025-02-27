Latest Nvidia Game Ready drivers fix various black screen issues that left gamers staring at their sad reflections

Gamers have been reporting various black screen issues on Nvidia's latest RTX 50-series graphics cards since release, leaving some staring at their sad selves in the inky darkness of an IPS panel. We were not immune to this issue at PC Gamer, either. One of our RTX 5090 cards for review wouldn't run unless capped at 60 Hz, which sort of defeats the point of the $2,000 card. Well, no longer, as a new driver promises to fix a few different black screen issues.

You can grab the new driver, version 572.60, from either Nvidia's website or direct through the Nvidia App.

In the release notes, Nvidia says little of the issue or its fix, besides the following text in the 'Fixed Issues' section:

[GeForce RTX 50 series] Various black screen issues [5088957] [5100062] [5089089]

Say no more, fam.

Other fixes include:

[Adobe Substance 3D Sampler] Crashing at launch with R570 branch drivers [5083712]

[Adobe Substance 3D Painter] Texture corruption in baking results from GPU raytracing [5091781]

[VRay 6] Unexpected Low Performance on CUDA Vpath Tests for Blackwell GPUs [4915763]

Audio issues when GPU is connected via DisplayPort 1.4 w/ DSC at very high refresh rates [5104848]

Applications may display slight image corruption on pixelated 2D patterns [5071565]

The driver should be a fix all in itself for black screen issues, though for clarity, there was another fix available this week. Prior to this driver update, a vBIOS was made available for our MSI RTX 5090 Suprim in the MSI Center app, containing the "same fix". We installed it, and after a little tinkering, found it had indeed fixed all of our issues with the card. Yippee! Generally flashing your vBIOS is a little riskier than a driver update, however, so try the driver update first and see how you get on.

The 572.60 driver also includes provisions for Naraka: Bladepoint to include DLSS 4, which includes all the latest technologies with the RTX 50-series, and to add further support for recently released critter-bashing title, Monster Hunter Wilds. Though, honestly, those bug fixes are worth a download alone.