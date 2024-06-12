Grab an RX 7800 XT or RX 7700 XT and you can pick two games to keep from Lies of P, Avatar, Starfield and, my fav, CoH3
Unless you happen to live in Japan. You can only get one. Boo!
ASRock RX 7800 XT| 16GB GDDR6 | 3,840 shaders | 2,475 MHz boost | $499.99 $479.99 at Newegg (save $20)
While it's only a little bit faster than the RX 6800 XT it replaced, there's nothing wrong with the performance of the RX 7800 XT as we found in our review.
RX 7800 XT price check: Best Buy $499.99 | Walmart $479.99 | Amazon $484
ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 7700 XT | 12GB GDDR6 | 3,072 shaders | 2,584 MHz boost | $399.99 $379.99 at Newegg (save $20)
The Radeon RX 7700 XT might lose out to its bigger brother, but if you're building a system on a budget it still makes a great mid-range card for solid 1440p gaming, as we found in our review of the Sapphire model.
RX 7700 XT price check: Amazon $394.99 | Walmart $468.70 | Best Buy $399.99
We all like free games, right? Especially ones that normally have big price tags that have been squished right down to zero. Well, AMD has done precisely that by offering up to two complimentary games, when you buy a Radeon RX 7800 XT or Radeon RX 7700 XT from one of the quality retailers.
Okay, so spending several hundred dollars, pounds, or dollarydoos on a new graphics card is kind of stretching the realms of what 'free' actually means, but the choice of games on offer is well worth it. If you buy one of the aforementioned graphics cards from a qualifying retailer (check the list here), you can choose two from Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Starfield, Lies of P, and Company of Heroes 3.
That first one is a rather typical Ubisoft open-world affair but it's a graphics tour de force and a perfect way to show off your new GPU's capabilities. Starfield can look very pretty at times, too, but only if you like staring at the stark cold of space. Lies of P is pretty much Bloodborne-on-PC but that's no bad thing if you enjoy Souls-like games.
I like WWII-based RTS games, so Company of Heroes 3 would be my first choice, though it's not the best game in that classic series. But enough about the games, the really important question to ask is which graphics card is worth buying.
Well, since the Radeon RX 7800 XT is by far the best $500 graphics card you can buy right now, it would seem to be the obvious choice. With 60 Compute Units, 16GB of VRAM, and 624 GB/s of memory bandwidth, it's a bit of a devil at 1440p gaming—just check out some of the benchmark figures for it below.
On average, across those tests, the RX 7800 XT is 6% faster than its predecessor, the RX 6800 XT, and a healthy 16% faster than the RX 7700 XT. In some games, the gaps are much bigger, especially when the dual ALU shaders in RDNA 3 get to shine, like in Metro Exodus.
However, at the moment, the RX 7800 XT is around $100 more expensive than the RX 7700 XT. You're shelling out 26% more money for only 16% more performance, on average, which dims the appeal of the RX 7800 XT somewhat.
Most PC gamers buying a new graphics card will expect it to last for many years and the larger amount of VRAM on the RX 7800 XT does mean that it should cope better than the RX 7700 XT in graphically-demanding games of the future.
You also have to consider what resolution you normally game at. If it's 1080p, then the RX 7700 XT is perfectly adequate, unless you're aiming to max out your frame rates for competitive shooters. But once you increase the pixel load, the RX 7800 XT takes the additional workload in its stride, and if you use AMD's FSR 3 upscaler and frame generation system, it'll even manage a spot of 4K gaming too.
AMD's Game Bundle deal will run until July 20 and you have until August 17 to redeem the coupon code. Alas, if you live in Japan, you can only claim one of those games for...umm...reasons, but everyone else can grab two of them. Just be sure to buy that RX 7800 XT or RX 7700 XT from one of the qualifying retailers, though.
Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in 1981, with the love affair starting on a Sinclair ZX81 in kit form and a book on ZX Basic. He ended up becoming a physics and IT teacher, but by the late 1990s decided it was time to cut his teeth writing for a long defunct UK tech site. He went on to do the same at Madonion, helping to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its gaming and hardware section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com and over 100 long articles on anything and everything. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days?