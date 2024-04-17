Want to get into Fallout on the cheap? This $800 RTX 4060 system is the perfect start

Yeiyan Yumi | Core i5 12400F | RTX 4060 | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB NVMe SSD | <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fp%2F3D5-002P-00044" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" target="_blank"> $1,199.99 $799.99 at Newegg (save $400)

Gaming PCs don't have to be mega expensive, you know. This Yeiyan Yumi has all the right ingredients to get you started—a speedy six core, 12 thread CPU, an RTX 4060, plenty of RAM, and a decent amount of storage.

If you've been following the new Fallout TV show and wanted to get into the games on a gaming PC, you may have been put off by the prices of the best systems you can get. The thing is, you don't need to spend thousands of dollars to enjoy a quality 1080p gaming experience—this $800 Yeiyan Yumi is proof of that.

Kicking things off is the Core i5 12400F processor. Yes, it's three generations old now but its six cores and 12 threads are more than enough for most games, and the motherboard inside the PC supports more recent CPUs if you feel like upgrading at some point. As we discovered in our 12400F review, it's fast, cool, and a great little processor.

It's been sensibly paired with a GeForce RTX 4060. This graphics card has 3,072 shaders and a boost clock of 2,460 MHz, though it will often run faster than that. This is because Nvidia's latest chips use relatively little energy and the RTX 4060 often uses far less power than its 115 W limit. Best of all, it supports the latest version of DLSS, so you'll have access to AI-powered upscaling, frame generation, and ray tracing denoising in those games that offer those features.

To keep costs down, Yeiyan has fitted 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM—while it's not blazingly fast, it's more than enough memory for the majority of today's games. And when you reach a point when it's not, it'll be easy to replace it with a 32GB dual-channel kit.

Despite SSD prices climbing ever higher, this gaming PC comes with a 1TB storage drive. There are no details about what type it is but it should be plenty quick enough. It's certainly vastly better than what you used to get in low-price PCs. From the product images, it looks like there's a second M.2 slot so when you run out of storage, you'll be able to slot in one of the best budget SSDs to hold even more games.

For just $800, you're getting a really nice gaming PC. Match it with a great 1080p monitor and you'll have endless fun roaming the land of Fallout 4 (and there is a lot of it to explore). War may never change but thank goodness PC prices do!