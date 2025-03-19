This Redditor rocked up to Best Buy and bought an RTX 4060 gaming PC for cheaper than its extended warranty, saving $1,195 and their friend from buying a console

Every now and then the universe grants me an opportunity to flex either my resentment or my sympathetic joy muscles, to say 'wow, congratulations' or 'why are you so lucky'? This is certainly one of those moments.

Yesterday, I was confronted by a Redditor claiming to have received a $1,195 (93%) discount for a gaming PC at Best Buy. Given that my first instinct is resentment, I swiftly blocked this out of my mind and moved on, telling myself it couldn't be true. But I now see the Redditor has remade the thread with proof in the form of a receipt, and I cannot deny it any longer.

So what do I do? Do I sit here and stew that I never get so lucky, or give a big congrats? I say let's all use this as an opportunity to lean into our better natures and practice the latter for a change.

The PC in question looks to be a HP Omen 40L with AMD Ryzen 5 7600 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16 GB of DDR5 memory, and 1 TB of SSD storage. That's a reasonable entry-level build and should be decent at 1440p gaming in most titles, given a little fiddling with the in-game settings for optimisation.

The Redditor says they went into Best Buy "for s**** and giggles" and "spotted a 4060 prebuilt heavily discounted at $284, thought that’s a pretty good deal!"

"[I] asked someone on the floor near me if that price was legitimate, and he went to go check. I thought I would maybe get it for a friend who was saving for a ps5.

"[The] employee who was helping me comes back with a grin on his face giggling and asks me to guess the real price, I was confused as it was already discounted and asked for clarification. 'It’s only the floor model left, it’s discounted further than 284… guess'. We play the game back and forth a few times until I am dumbfounded at $100 not being the price. '$85' slips from his lips."

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Yes, that's a $1,195 discount from the original $1,280 price tag putting it down to just $85. As they mention in a comment, the lowest tier of warranty that Best Buy offers costs more than that at over $100.

Not to put a dampener on the outstanding W that has occurred here, but I've been regularly checking gaming PC deals for the last few months and I don't think a gaming PC like this one is worth $1,280 right now. For instance, you can pick up one with similar specs for $800 at Newegg right now.

That would still make for a $715 (89%) discount, though.

Who said the gods of gaming tech can't be benevolent in 2025? In a time of disgustingly high GPU prices and frighteningly low stocks, stories like this can give us a little hope.

The icing on the cake is that this person has seemingly saved their friend from the fate of being a console gamer: "Friend said he is looking forward to joining the pc crowd and can’t believe it either! — will be fixing up the cable management this weekend and ensuring all is well with the pc." Great stuff.