The best Amazon Prime Day gaming PC deals are at, err, Newegg and here are my favorite three machines so far

You'd be forgiven for thinking you'd find the best Amazon Prime Day gaming PC deals at Amazon. Seems sort of self-evident, doesn't it? But you'd be wrong. The truth is, all the major retailers start slashing their prices to compete with Amazon, and as a result its absolutely worth shopping around to find the best discounts.

We're curating the best Prime Day PC gaming deals right here.

Or, y'know, you could let us do the hard work for you. I've been busy hunting around for the best prebuilt gaming PC deals, and if you're looking for the best prices (at least, so far), Newegg is really kicking off this year's event with a bang.

There's more to picking Newegg over other retailers for your next PC than price, however. Not only does it usually have the best deals, but many of the PC builders themselves are reputable, time-tested, and trustworthy.

That's not to say that you can't find well-built machines on Amazon of course, but anyone that uses the site on a regular basis will be familiar with some, shall we say, less trustworthy looking brands appearing in the listings, and PC builders are no exception.

So here, I've collected three of the best gaming PC deals I've found so far, from reputable names you can trust.

1. Yeyian Yumi | Ryzen 5 5600X | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD | $1,199 $799 at Newegg (save $400)

The Yumi is a bit of a classic when it comes to gaming PC deals, as it's always there or thereabouts. At the moment this is the cheapest RTX 4060-based PC we've found, and comes with a supporting spec that is absolutely solid, even if it's not the latest and greatest. The combination of DDR4 RAM and a previous gen Ryzen 5 might not be top-end, but this machine will still deliver great performance for under a grand.

Ah, the Yeiyan Yumi. I see it so often, in some form or fashion, that at this point its like an old friend. At this spec and price combination, however, it's my absolute top pick for a budget gaming PC.

Currently available at Newegg for $799, this little machine features a set of components that might not set your world ablaze, but will absolutely give you a running start into the wonderful world of modern PC gaming. The Ryzen 5 5600X might be last generation, but it can still punch pretty hard for gaming and a bit of productivity, too.

When it comes to proper gaming PC credentials, though, you'll need a decent GPU. While the RTX 4060 isn't exactly our favorite graphics card of all time, thanks to DLSS 3 it's very capable of delivering excellent framerates at 1080p and 1440p. Stuck together with 16 GB of DDR4 and a 1 TB SSD, what you've got here is a very well-rounded budget gaming system for a price that makes a whole lot of sense.

If you're looking to dip your toes in the water of PC gaming, or perhaps looking to start afresh with a budget machine that's got the goods, the Yeiyan Yumi makes for an absolute classic pick. Cheap really can be cheerful, and the Yumi proves it time and time again.

2. ABS Cyclone Aqua | Intel Core i5 13700F | RTX 4070 | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD | $1,699 $1,199.99 at Newegg (save $500 with promo code CYAQF47D5)

The all important CPU/GPU combo is strong with this one, what with Intel's Core i5 13700F being a stupendous gaming chip and the OG RTX 4070 still making for a great mid-range GPU. The SSD speeds aren't the greatest, but you could always add in something cheap and speedy from our cheap SSD deals. Plenty of fast RAM too, which is nice to see at this price. Use promo code CYAQF47D5 at checkout for the full discount

Well well, if it isn't the Intel Core i5 13700F, a simply fantastic 16 core CPU for... how much? With all that extra kit as well?

Yep, this ABS Cyclone Aqua doesn't just give you an all-rounder of a CPU, but also 32 GB of properly fast DDR5-6000. So many machines at this price range come with 16 GB of RAM, and if I'm honest, it's starting to look a bit on the small side these days if you do any kind of non-gaming work on the side. A healthy 32 GB is much more reassuring, especially if you're someone like me with a load of tabs open in the background at all times, even while gaming.

Speaking of games, here we get an RTX 4070 handling the graphics duties, original flavor. Okay, so it's not quite as much of a mid-range marvel as the RTX 4070 Super, but let's not forget that the RTX 4070 is still a brilliant gaming GPU, and yes, you still get to take advantage of DLSS 3 and all that Frame Generation goodness.

About the only thing I'd change here is sticking in a bigger SSD, as while the RAM, CPU and GPU are generous for the money, 1 TB is a bit on the small side. Here's where I mention we're also collecting the best Prime Day SSD deals, isn't it? Consider it done.

Otherwise, what we've got here is a mid to upper-midrange PC with serious specs for $1,200 once the promo code CYAQF47D5 is applied. That's a genuine bargain if you ask me, and very difficult to beat right now.

Skytech King | Ryzen 7 7800X3D | Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super | 32GB DDR5-5200 | 1TB SSD | $2,199.99 $1,879.99 at Newegg (save $320 with Newegg+ membership and promo code FTTPDUA5268)

The 7800X3D is quite simply the best gaming CPU we've tested, although it must be said it gets beaten out as an all-rounder chip by some of Intel's offerings. Still, if high framerates are your main concern, this beastly CPU in combination with an RTX 4070 Ti Super and 32 GB of DDR5 should scream through games with ease. Use promo code FTTPDUA5268 at checkout for the full discount.

And finally, let's roll out a big hitter. This Skytech King has a royal name, and serious pedigree when it comes to the components. For starters, sitting under that water cooling system is quite simply the best gaming CPU money can buy right now, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

Thanks to 3D V-Cache, this chip simply tears through gaming tasks with ease. While Intel chips might have it beaten on productivity, the 7800X3D is all about pumping out high frame rates, and it's not like the rest of the components here can't keep up.

Again, we have 32 GB of DDR5, although in this case its rated at 5,200 MT/s. Not quite as quick as the ABS above then, but in real world usage you're really not going to notice. What you will notice, however, is the GPU performance, courtesy of the RTX 4070 Ti Super. The original RTX 4070 Ti is still a great gaming card, and the Super variant here adds around 5-10% more performance to a GPU that was already very fast to begin with.

1 TB Gen 4 SSD, job done. Fine, I'll tap the sign once more—you'll probably want something bigger eventually, and we're still finding good deals on SSDs all the time, despite rising prices overall. PC builders have to cut the margins somewhere I guess, but 1 TB is definitely enough to get started with, at the very least.

This kingly machine can be found for $1,880 at Newegg once you've signed up for Newegg+ (the free version, I hasten to add) and applied the promo code FTTPDUA5268.

RTX 4080 Super machines can be found for a bit more, but here you're getting the top of the gaming CPU crop, with plenty of room for GPU upgrades in future once the RTX 4070 Ti Super starts to show its age. Which, quite frankly, should be a while yet.

Three gaming PC stunners, all from reputable builders. We'll be scouring every retailer (including Amazon and Newegg) to try and beat them as the sales roll on, but for now these are some of the best PC deals money can buy.