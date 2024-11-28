Look who's back, it's Alienware with the best Black Friday gaming PC deal of the week and the cheapest RTX 4070 Ti Super rig we've found

Alienware Aurora R16 | Core i7 14700F | RTX 4070 Ti Super | 16 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | 1,000 W PSU | $2,099.99 $1,499.99 at Dell (save $600)

You can guarantee Alienware will do this each sales event—offer a seriously discounted Aurora gaming PC that only serves to highlight why our advice is to never pay the full price premium Dell attaches to its famed gaming brand. This here RTX 4070 Ti Super-based system is an absolute banger, with a powerful Intel CPU (that might need a firmware upgrade given recent Intel issues), and a decent back up spec of 16 GB RAM and a 1 TB SSD. All for a tasty price.

Back in October's second Prime Day sales event Alienware dropped an absolutely stellar deal with a heavily discounted Aurora R16, making it one of the best deals of the season. And now it's back, giving us the cheapest RTX 4070 Ti Super gaming PC and what might actually be the best Black Friday gaming PC deal you'll find.

This Alienware Aurora R16 has the same $600 discount, making it $1,500 at Dell right now. The best we'd seen up to now had been the Lenovo Legion Tower 5I with the same CPU and GPU inside it—admittedly with twice the memory—for $100 more.

For me, that 32 GB of RAM and the promise of non-proprietary hardware, while tempting, doesn't pull me away from the Alienware machine. We've had our issues in the past, and I still find the proprietary motherboard and PSU combination an abomination in these modern times (especially now the chassis are just plain ol' tower chassis), but this is still a whole lot of PC for the money.

It's also got the edge over the Lenovo in more ways than just that extra $100 saving. The issue with a proprietary PSU is that it's going to be a pain if you want to upgrade it down the line, for example when a new GPU comes out, and you're restricted to only buying Dell's own options.

But the Aurora R16 comes with a full 1 KW power supply, dwarfing the 850 W version in the Lenovo, giving you more power at your disposal than you would need even for an RTX 4090. It's also supporting its Core i7 14700F with a closed loop liquid cooler, which will be more effective than the air cooler in use in the Legion Tower 5I. And we know how much Intel's Raptor Lake refresh CPUs need to be capably cooled to stop from throttling their clock speed.

Alienware does actually have more than one best-in-class deal this Black Friday week, too. If you want the most affordable RTX 4090 gaming PC, then this version of the Aurora R16 also has 64 GB of DDR5 memory and a 2 TB SSD for under $3,000 at Dell.