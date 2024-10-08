The cheapest RTX 4070 gaming PC deal this October Prime Day is on Newegg, not Amazon

Yeyian Tanto | Intel Core i5 13400F | RTX 4070 | 16 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | $1,599 $1,099 at Newegg (save $500)

RTX 4070 machines can vary in price and specification quite significantly, but here you're getting that great 1440p GPU (with even some 4K credentials thanks to DLSS 3), a nice and speedy Core i5 paired with some good DDR5 RAM, and a 1 TB SSD. For close to a thousand bucks, that's a great selection of hardware that makes it a great gaming rig for a budget price.

I know many deals listed on Prime Days and Black Fridays, and all the other more-than-a-day marketing 'days', can seem a little suspect ("is this really a good deal?") but not so with this RTX 4070 gaming PC. This is what deal periods were made for: products dropping down an entire price rung.

This Yeyian Tanto RTX 4070 gaming PC should, by all rights, cost at least couple hundred bucks more than this. At less than $1,100, it's firmly within the RTX 4060 Ti gaming PC price range, not the RTX 4070 one. And the RTX 4070, for reference, is about 30% faster than the RTX 4060 Ti.

In fact, the RTX 4070 is what one might consider the entry-point for high-end gaming. A gaming PC with a 4070 inside can deftly handle 1440p gaming in pretty much any game and even give 4K gaming a good bash.

With this gaming PC, Yeyian's done exactly what I think every builder or manufacturer should do when targeting a cheap price point. It's maxed out on the thing that's most important for gaming—the GPU—and then given just enough in all other areas to not disappoint.

While you can't expect a fully decked-out rig for this bangin' price, Yeyian's giving you enough to churn through frames. It might not come with the most or the fastest RAM out there, but it's at least DDR5 memory. Plenty of super-cheap deals such as this do the ol' DDR5-to-DDR4 swaperoo, which is fine if we're talking ultra-budget, but for anything above that DDR5 is kind of necessary in 2024.

So, we have DDR5 RAM. We also have a 1 TB SSD, which is about standard these days for a cheap but decent gaming PC. You'll probably want to upgrade to a 2 TB drive down the line—maybe check out some October Prime Day SSD deals—but 1 TB is more than enough for an initial build.

The CPU is a 13th Gen, 10-core (6 P-Cores) processor with a max boost clock of 4.6 GHz, which is plenty enough for gaming and isn't too bad for other day-to-day tasks, either. Don't expect to be going productivity mad with it, but it'll breeze through standard, everyday workloads.

While its other components are nothing to really write home about, the sheer fact you're getting an RTX 4070 in a gaming PC for just shy of $1,100 is all you really need to know. The rest is just there to keep the 4070 ticking along—hey, it is a gaming PC, after all.