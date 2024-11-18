If you want to get into PC gaming this Black Friday a bargain RTX 4060 system like this one gives a lot of PC for PS5 Pro money

Yeyian Yumi | Core i5 12400F | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD | $1,199.99 $699.99 at Newegg (save $500)

There are so many Yeyian Yumi deals knocking about, but honestly I'm not complaining when they have such decent specs at such good prices. This version is $80 cheaper than one with a previous-gen AMD six-core chip at the heart of your budget RTX 4060 PC, and I'd go with this cheaper Intel version all day long. It's an older model, but it's solid, has none of the 13th and 14th Gen issues Intel has struggled with recently, and is a great price.

The holiday season is looming over us and I'm sure there will be many people considering making the switch over to PC for gaming and making the most of all the Black Friday gaming PC deals that are sure to spring up. I'd also bet there will be a decent chunk of you looking to ditch your super-old rigs and grab something cheap that can at least handle modern games.

If that describes you then I reckon this Yeyian Yumi gaming PC is where it's at. For just $700 at Newegg, you're getting a gaming PC that should be able to handle pretty much any modern title you throw at it. And yes, we're about to launch into a new generation of GPUs, but the RTX 40-series is still worth its salt, especially at prices like this.

This particular Yeyian build manages to keep prices low by opting for a 12th Gen 6-core Intel CPU (those all being P-Cores) in the form of the Core i5 12400F and a lower-end current-gen graphics card in the form of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060. That, plus some wizardry I'm baffled by, because $700 is cheap even for an entry-level build like this one.

The Core i5 12400F and RTX 4060 combo is nothing to turn your nose up at, either. While the CPU won't top the charts in productivity tasks, it'll be more than enough to keep the RTX 4060 chugging along in games and should be fine with everyday multitasking, too. And while the RTX 4060 isn't the best graphics card on the market, it can handle modern games just fine, provided you're willing to fiddle with your in-game settings a little in the latest titles.

The RTX 4060 is primarily a 1080p card, because while it smashes games at this resolution, at higher ones it'll struggle to churn out 60 fps in more demanding titles. But it can handle 1440p, too, thanks to the magic of DLSS 3 frame generation in games that support it and regular DLSS upscaling in those that don't.

Just don't expect smooth frame rates at high or max settings in the best-looking games today at 1440p without upscaling and/or frame gen enabled. And you'll probably want to mess around with settings even in less demanding games to get a good balance between performance and visual fidelity.

The rest of the PC—the less exciting stuff—is perfectly serviceable for gaming and day-to-day use, too. 16 GB of DDR4-3200 RAM won't allow you to keep loads of apps running in the background while you play, but if you make sure you de-bloat before running a game it will be fine. And a 1 TB SSD is actually really good for this price point, although it is the minimum we'd recommend for a gaming rig these days.

And yes, if you have money to spare, you'd certainly do well checking out more Black Friday gaming PC deals a little higher up the price scale. But right now, this Yeyian Yumi gaming PC is about as cheap as you'll find a well-rounded gaming PC capable of handling today's games. If I were looking for a budget route into PC gaming this holiday season, this would be it.