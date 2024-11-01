I don't know whether I'd wait for Black Friday when there are already RTX 4070 Super gaming PCs going for so little

Yeyian Tanto | Intel Core i5 13400F | RTX 4070 Super | 16 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | $1,599.99 $1,199.99 at Newegg (save $400)

Yeyian has a stellar deal on an RTX 4070 Super machine here. We've seen slightly cheaper versions on sale, but this one at least does have proper DDR5 memory, making the motherboard at least nominally upgradeable to a more modern spec. It does make a bit of an odd combo with the Core i5 here, though for straightforward gaming performance it shouldn't prove any issue and deliver high frame rates.

November's a difficult time for us PC gamers looking out for our next purchases. We don't want to jump the gun when there could be better deals at the end of the month when Black Friday begins, but we also don't want to risk passing up great offers. I know I'd be facing such a dilemma looking at this build if I were in the market for a new gaming PC right now.

To be clear, we did see an RTX 4070 Super PC go for $100 cheaper than this during October Prime Day. But that was such a good price and such a rarity that it genuinely did flabbergast me. It might return for that price during Black Friday, sure, but there's no way of knowing. And right now, this Yeyian Tanto build for $1,200 at Newegg is pretty damn good.

It's still in a price bracket where most gaming PCs have an RTX 4060 Ti graphics card in them—not even an RTX 4070. And even forgetting about great discounts for a moment, the RTX 4070 Super is arguably the only truly high-end current-gen graphics card that's actually affordable for more than a handful of people.

Throw that inside a fully built rig and slap a discount on that puts it not too far north of $1,000? Yeah, I don't know whether I'd wait for Black Friday.

But that isn't to say there are no downsides to the Tanto. For one, it's only got 16 GB of RAM, and it's not the fastest DDR5 memory on the market. Second, you're looking decidedly at a gaming PC here and little else, because the Core i5 13400F isn't going to get you very far in heavy productivity tasks. Though of course for everyday use it'll be great, and in fact we rate it as the best budget CPU for gaming—it's just that it is a budget chip.

For gaming, though, these sacrifices are well worth it for the discounted cost, as the GPU is what really matters. An RTX 4070 Super gaming PC for $1,200 rings nicely to my ears. There's not much more to it than that.

If this 4070 Super build doesn't hit right for you, though, be sure to check out some more of the best Black Friday gaming PC deals. We'll be keeping this page updated with some of the best gaming PC discounts in the lead-up to Black Friday and beyond.