Got the Nvidia 50-series and AMD X3D stock-out blues? Skip the waiting lists with this surprisingly well-priced RTX 5080 and Ryzen 7 9800X3D gaming PC

Skytech Chronos gaming PC | Ryzen 7 9800X3D | RTX 5080 | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 2 TB SSD | $2,949.99 $2,799.99 at Newegg (save $150)

This gaming PC not only has the brand-new RTX 5080, which comes with Nvidia's latest Multi Frame Generation magic, but it also packs a Ryzen 7 9800X3D inside. That's the best CPU for gaming on the market right now. And on top of this, you get 2 TB of storage and 32 GB of speedy RAM. Considering current low 50-series and high-end 40-series stocks, for the price this Skytech build is somewhat of a diamond in the rough right now.

It's not lost on me that the new RTX 50-series graphics cards we've been highlighting are about as rare as good sense in 2025. That's part of what makes gaming PCs like this RTX 5080-boasting Skytech Chronos for $2,800 at Newegg so special. And I say "part of" what makes it special because it's also rocking a similarly rare AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D.

Let's deal with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 first, though, as everyone loves a shiny new GPU. This graphics card is fresh out of the oven having only launched last week, and it's also sure to be the most high-end graphics card on the market barring the prohibitively expensive RTX 4090 and RTX 5090.

That's both in terms of pure raster performance and all this newfangled AI-aided frame generation people are banging on about. On the former front, we're talking a small chunk of extra performance over the previous-gen RTX 4080 Super, which is still a great graphics card for 1440p and 4K gaming.

It's the latter front, the Multi Frame Generation, that offers the real allure of the new GPU, though. That's because in the games where it's enabled, in many cases at 4K or 1440p, you're talking 4x the frame rate of native res. Case and point, going from 20 fps to 130 fps in Cyberpunk 2077. And yes, it adds a little latency, but not much to bat an eyelid at in games other than competitive shooters.

Sure, you're on the bleeding edge of frame generation tech, but it's not a first-gen buggy mess and it actually works pretty damn well.

So much for the RTX 5080. The other side of the coin is the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, a CPU with AMD's revered 3D V-Cache technology that slaps a bunch of extra L3 cache underneath or on top of the CPU (underneath, in the case of the 9800X3D), which games absolutely love. This is without a doubt the best CPU for gaming right now.

And it's another component, just like the RTX 5080, that seems almost impossible to pick up standalone for a reasonable price. That's one reason why a PC like this is so appealing: it might be the easiest, cheapest, and perhaps only way to get your hands on a Ryzen 7 9800X3D and RTX 5080 right now.

It's not even an outrageous price, either. Plenty of RTX 4080 Super gaming PCs retail for around this price, and even these are difficult to find in stock right now. Yes, you might find the odd RTX 4080 gaming PC on offer for about $2,000, but you're losing out on the chunk of extra raster and the bunch of new frame gen that the RTX 5080 offers.

If you do get your hands on one, you're getting a great deal for some of the latest PC gaming tech Nvidia and AMD has to offer. And the rest of the PC is more than up to snuff, too: 32 GB of fast RAM and a 2 TB SSD is ideal. Plus the chassis looks rather dashing with its 'white with dash of brown' front panel, don't you think?

I should also note that you might find this build or a similar one slightly cheaper elsewhere, but this one's sold and shipped by Skytech, unlike some other listings from third-party sellers. It's not a cheap rig, but it's reasonably priced and quite possibly the best way to get your hands on the best gaming CPU and one of the most powerful new GPUs on the market right now. Well worth a look.