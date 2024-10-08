A proper 16:10 RTX 4060 gaming laptop with a 165Hz display and a 1TB drive is on sale for $880

Acer Nitro V | RTX 4060 | Ryzen 7 8845HS | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $1,129.99 $879.99 at Amazon (save $170 with Prime Membership)

For under $1,000, this Acer features some great components that'll deliver some proper performance for a budget price. You get a speedy screen, a 1 TB SSD, an eight core 16-thread AMD Ryzen processor and an RTX 4060, which means you'll be able to boost your frame rates significantly thanks to DLSS 3. Quite the tidy machine for the money. Price check: Newegg $999.99

Your usual RTX 4060-powered gaming laptop is going to come in at just over $1,000, but not this one. The Acer Nitro V is currently on offer exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers, going for just $879.99. That's 16%, or a full $170 off the standard $1,130 price tag.

There have been a bunch of great gaming laptop deals coming out over this week's Prime Big Deal Days, but when it comes to the low end of Nvidia's portable 40 series, Acer's done pretty well with this one. While most will come with some kind of caveat—a small SSD or something else you'll wince at—here, there's none of that.

From its 1TB NVMe SSD to its DDR5 RAM, there's a lot to like about this little machine. I say little, but it's a 16-incher so it's quite a reasonable size for the money. It's topped with a 165Hz panel so you can get some competitive gaming in, too, as you'll be able to match the refresh rates that the RTX 4060 will push out at mid to low graphics settings. And at 16:10 its one of our favorite form factors for working on, too.

That's not even mentioning the fact this thing is packing an eight core 16-thread monster of an AMD processor, the Ryzen 7 8845HS. That's a great combo and one that'll see you through rendering tasks as well as a bit of gaming at its native 1200p.

The main issue I have with this machine is that the RAM doesn't appear to be Dual Channel, and while 16GB is more than enough for gaming, it might struggle a bit at when it comes to multitasking. That said, it might not have supreme bandwidth, but it's still DDR5... and that means speed.

Right now, the Acer Nitro V gaming laptop is definitely worth checking out for that kind of discount.