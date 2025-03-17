The DeathAdder V3 Pro is currently so cheap it's put the usually more affordable HyperSpeed version out of a job

Gimme that curvy hand skater in its most powerful form.

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse on a blue background
(Image credit: Razer)
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro | Wireless | USB-C charging | 90 hr battery life | 30,000 DPI | Right-handed | 63 g |$149.99 $109.99 at Amazon (save $40)

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro | Wireless | USB-C charging | 90 hr battery life | 30,000 DPI | Right-handed | 63 g | $149.99 $109.99 at Amazon (save $40)
The V3 Pro might be a couple of years old now but it still represents the top-end of Razer's DeathAdder line-up. It's light, fast, accurate, and of course has that comfortably curvy shape best suited to palm or claw grip gamers.

The DeathAdder V3 Pro was our pick for the best gaming mouse for a long time until the V3 HyperSpeed took its spot. The only reason the latter took its place, though, was because it was substantially cheaper. But with this discount for just $110 at Newegg, I reckon the V3 Pro is where it's at, even when pitted against the slightly cheaper and newer HyperSpeed.

That's because the V3 Pro has a better sensor than the HyperSpeed with a higher max DPI, and it goes all the way up to 8 kHz polling, too, while the latter only reaches 1 kHz. Yes, that drains battery life quicker, and sure, in most situations you won't need that fast polling—but for competitive gaming, it's nice to have that option.

The Razer DeathAdder is such a classic mouse design that it almost speaks for itself. If you've ever held one and happen to use the right kind of grip for it (usually palm grip or some freaky palm/claw hybrid) you'll be struck by its comfort. I remember having this experience way back when, as I used the DeathAdder V1 during my Counter-Strike heyday and only replaced it many years down the line when it was thoroughly spent.

Since that first iteration, the DeathAdder's had plenty of improvements both in design and tech, but that comfy shape has remained pretty much the same, with the odd touch-up or size change.

The DeathAdder V3 Pro is a bit bigger than the HyperSpeed, mind, so if you have smaller hands you might want to stick with the latter for $11 cheaper at Amazon.

It's also very competitive on the weight and battery life front, too. At just 63 g, the V3 Pro fits decidedly in the 'lightweight gaming mouse' category, and its 90-hour battery life is up there with the likes of the Logitech G Pro X Superlight and Superlight 2, putting it in the centre of a good crowd of competitive gaming mice.

If the DeathAdder shape speaks to you—and it should if you're a palm gripper!—then the V3 Pro is most definitely worth a look for $110.

Jacob Fox
Jacob Fox
Hardware Writer

Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years (result pending a patiently awaited viva exam) while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.

