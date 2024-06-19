Sure, you could be boring or you could buy one of the best wireless gaming mice for its lowest price in a real stand out color

Logitech G Pro X Superlight | Wireless | 25,600 DPI | 5 buttons | 70-hour battery | Right-handed | $159.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $60)

Ignore the fact that this model has been around for three years or so, as it's still a fantastic lightweight, wireless gaming mouse. Sure, you can also pick it up in a more standard black or white color, but when it looks this good in hot pink, why wouldn't you take the saving and the stand-out looks? Price check: Newegg $159.99 | Best Buy $159.99

Gaming mice are all the same, yes? I mean, they all have at least five buttons, boast high DPI values, and they rarely feel like tanks to move about. That's all true, but until you try a really good wireless gaming mouse, then it's hard to see what the fuss is all about. And this one really is a good mouse.

In our Logitech G Pro X Superlight review, from back in 2021, our Jacob reckoned it was one of the best lightweight mice for competitive gaming that you could buy back then. Times have moved on, of course, and Razer's DeathAdder V3 Pro is our current pick as the best wireless gaming mouse you can buy today. But I'll tell you it's still a close-run race.

The Razer is also now a good $40 more expensive than this Logitech G Pro model and that makes this deal especially enticing. It's important to note that the $100 price only applies to the magenta color version—you can get a white version for a little over $102 on Amazon. Personally, I'd choose this one because it looks so vibrant.

It's also very nice to game with, as it glides across surfaces thanks to its large PTFE pads and featherweight 2.2-ounce (63 g) mass. You'll struggle to find anything significantly lighter than this and you're not missing out on too many features—five buttons, a really good wheel, and Logitech's super-accurate Hero 25K optical sensor.

However, in the attempt to shave the Superlight's mass down, Logitech dispensed with a dedicated button for switching the DPI value. To do that, you have to use the app. The polling rate is also a mere 1,000 Hz, whereas the DeathAdder V3 Pro can be switched up to 8,000 Hz. Professional e-sports players might be able to tell the difference but I never can.

One benefit offered by the lower polling rate is a decent battery life. Logitech claims up to 70 hours from a full charge, although we found that you'd want to charge it up a little more often than that, just to ensure it's always ready for a decent gaming session.

Mild flaws and overly long name aside, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight is a great wireless gaming mouse. It's comfortable to use for hours at a time, as well as being really fast and accurate. And with this $60 saving knocking it below $100, it's a cracking little deal.