These are objectively the five best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals still available right now

Black Friday has been superseded by Cyber Monday, and as we lead into Cyber Week you'll see companies still desperate to get rid of their stock of gaming laptops. That's great for you, because it means there are still some great Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals available today. And while the prices haven't dropped all that much on gaming laptops over the weekend, there's still a huge chunk of money to be saved.

Everything from your humble RTX 4060-based gaming laptops like the Asus TUF A14 still at just $1,349—that's $150 off the usual price. And there are even bigger discounts on more powerful machines, too.

👉 We're curating the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals right here 👈

For example, there's the RTX 4070-powered TUF Gaming A16 now at $1,300. That's another great Asus machine but with a $500 discount instead. There's plenty more high end machines to pick from in our Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals hub, but I've rounded up the best ones with the juiciest discounts that are still available here. That means less leg-work for you, and more money saved.

Top 5 Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

Asus TUF A14 | RTX 4060 | Ryzen AI HX 370 | 14-inch | 16 GB RAM | 1 TB SSD | $1,499 $1,349 at Walmart (save $150)

The TUF A14 was a bit of a surprise package to arrive in the PCG office this year, and I ended up a big fan in my review of it. It's a big upgrade on the previous generation of 14-inch, taking many of the design notes from the premium Zephyrus range, but doing so in a more affordable form. It's still a little pricey for an RTX 4060 laptop if that's all you're after, but for a compact 14-inch version with AMD's latest, even a small discount is decent.

Asus TUF Gaming A16 | RTX 4070 | Ryzen 9 7940HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 165 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD | $1,799.99 $1,299.99 at Amazon (save $500)

This is an interesting pick. What looks like a fairly unassuming laptop with your average specification for the money on the surface, if you dive into that Ryzen processor you'll find 16 Zen 4 cores and a whopping 32 threads. That's a beast for more than just gaming. Though its processing might is somewhat weakened by just 16 GB of DDR5 memory, the RTX 4070 will keep frames ticking over nicely in games. Plus, there appears to be two accessible SO-DIMM slots inside if you wanted to upgrade the RAM later on.

Lenovo Legion 5i | RTX 4070 | Core i9 14900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 5600 | 1 TB SSD | $1,849 $1,449 at B&H Photo (save $400)

Lenovo Legion gaming laptops have been excellent performers for a while now, and this one has specs to impress. The CPU is a 24-core (8 P-cores/16 E-cores) powerhouse, plus you get a proper 32 GB of RAM to play with. Match that with a 140 W RTX 4070 and a 240 Hz screen and this laptop is virtually flawless for the money. 2 TB of storage would be nice if I was being picky, but 1 TB will do you fine. Price check: Best Buy $1,899.99

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 | RTX 4070 | Core Ultra 9 185H | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 1 TB SSD | 16 GB LPDDR5 | $1,999.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy (save $300)

The ROG Zephyrus G16 is our favorite gaming laptop. Like, literally it's our pick as the best gaming laptop, and we've tried a whole lot this year. Admittedly, we like it most with AMD's Ryzen AI HX 370 inside it, rather than this Intel Core Ultra chip, though it shouldn't make a tremendous difference to the overall experience. The main thing is, it's a sleek laptop with a gorgeous chassis and an RTX 4070.