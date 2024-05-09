My top pick for a 14-inch gaming laptop in 2024 is $250 off with an RTX 4060 inside it

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) | RTX 4060 | Ryzen 9 8945HS | 16GB LPDDR5X | 1TB SSD | $1,599.99 $1,349.99 at Best Buy (save $250)

You heard right: the new Zephyrus G14 for 2024 is discounted already. That's our pick as the best 14-inch gaming laptop today for less. With a gorgeous new all-metal chassis, OLED screen, and powerful AMD CPU, this is a fantastic all-rounder. A good discount from Best Buy also helps remove some of the high price points that have started to creep into the Zephyrus line-up.

Sleek, powerful and decisively good looking—these are just a few words I'd use to describe myself and the ROG Zephyrus G14 2024. I recently reviewed the RTX 4070 model of this excellent gaming laptop, and not a few months later its cheaper sibling is enjoying a hefty discount.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 with an RTX 4060 is on sale for $1,350 over at Best Buy, a discount of $250.

That's an important discount, as it's possible to find much more affordable RTX 4060 gaming laptops if you're looking hard enough (or save yourself the hassle and read our cheap gaming laptop deals page). The Zephyrus G14 promises more luxury, and that's why it's usually more money.

The new G14 for 2024 is an entirely different beast to last year's model. It's been redesigned from the ground up, and now includes a slim metal chassis. Within that chassis resides the RTX 4060, a 90 W GPU with the help of Dynamic Boost, and an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor.

The most important thing to know about this AMD Ryzen chip is that it comes with up to 16 XDNA TOPs of AI performance—I'm just kidding, it's an eight-core, 16-thread chip capable of ripping through games and creative tasks, such as editing. Though you will be slightly more limited in more demanding editing tasks by the 16GB LPDDR5X loaded into this machine. You can't upgrade this, either. The RAM is soldered to save space.

You'll find a 1TB SSD under the hood. That's the minimum capacity I'd be happy with in a laptop today, and unfortunately there's no free slot within the G14 for an easy upgrade should you use it all up. You need to replace the entire SSD and move to another.

Yet there are many excellent features still to mention about the G14. The speakers, for one, are surprisingly excellent for a laptop of such small stature. And I'm yet to mention the vibrant OLED screen, with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Some of our hang-ups about OLED monitors are soothed by the smaller screen used here, and while you have to be considerate of the dangers of burn-in, Asus offers features built into the laptop to try to prevent that.

I'm still a fan of the RTX 4070 model for the extra performance, one will set you back $2,000. For a compact, premium gaming laptop with flexibility for office and home life, and one with a tasty discount, this is about as good as it gets right now.