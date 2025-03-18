It might be a bit of a chonk, but this 240 Hz RTX 4070 Dell gaming laptop is a seriously powerful machine for $1,300

Dell G16 7630 | RTX 4070 | Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 4800 | 1 TB SSD | $1,599.99 $1,299.99 at Amazon (save $300)

The Dell G16 might not be the slimmest or lightest gaming laptop design on the market, but this particular model delivers a serious combination of components for a very attractive price. You get a still-blazing-fast 24-core Intel chip, a proper 140 W RTX 4070, 16 GB of DDR5, and a 1 TB SSD—all for less than many RTX 4060 gaming laptops. Oh, and a 240 Hz display, which is astonishing to find in a lappy this cheap. Price check: Dell $1,299.99

The Dell G16, I think it's fair to say, has a bit of a love it or hate it design. It's certainly not a bad-looking machine, at least to these aged eyes, but it's definitely on the chonky side compared to some of the more modern laptops we've tested. But even if you're not a fan of its angled looks, I doubt you can argue with this particular model as a value proposition—because for $1,300 at Amazon right now, it's pretty much impossible to beat in terms of bang for your buck.

Headline news here is that 240 Hz 1600p display. That's a screaming fast IPS panel, and the sort you normally find in laptops north of the $1,500 mark—as is the 140 W RTX 4070 GPU that feeds it.

You'll still need some DLSS Frame Generation help to get the most out of all those Hz, but this is a mobile GPU with serious grunt. That screen and GPU combo shines brightly among the other cheap gaming laptop deal listings, especially as the whole machine here is available for the same sort of price as many RTX 4060 lappys currently on the market.

It's not lacking in the CPU department, either. The processor here is the Core i9 13900HX, a 24-core (eight Performance, 16 Efficient) beastie that might be a couple of years old now, but can still tear through just about any gaming or productivity task you can throw at it with aplomb.

Mind you, it's a hot-running chip, so I'd expect the fans here to spin up something fierce under heavy load. Perhaps that's why Dell has chosen to give it such a substantial chassis and rear lip, to give those high-spec components room to breathe in a mobile form factor.

It's paired with 16 GB of DDR5-4800, which I'll admit is not the fastest. Still, memory speeds won't account for much of a noticeable difference in most games, so I'll take it—again, especially for the cash.

Rounding out the package is a 1 TB Gen 4 SSD, as is right and proper, and... yep, that's an excellent laptop deal alright. Really, the decision here comes down to whether that angular, industrial chassis suits your use case. I wouldn't call this the most portable of laptops, nor the prettiest—but if sheer power for less cash is your goal, you'll struggle to beat the Dell G16 at this price.