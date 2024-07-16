Experience true liberation with the best wireless gaming headset deals I've spotted for Prime Day

Do you hear that? That, my friend, is the sound of freedom. Because let's face it, going tether-free with one of the best wireless gaming headsets is a top-tier baller move. When kitting out your gaming PC, going wireless with peripherals is honestly one of the most liberating decisions I've ever made, and for headsets that sentiment is doubled.

You'll understand the reasoning if you've ever forgotten you were wearing a gaming headset, stood up and gone to walk away from your machine, only to be yanked back through several planes of existence as your headset rips from your head and lands hard on your gaming keyboard. Or worse, that sugary drink sitting next to your keyboard. Eugh.

We're curating the best Prime Day PC gaming deals right here.

It's a heart-in-the mouth moment I'm sure a lot of you have had the misfortune to experience. Let's avoid it from now on, hey?

Below I've curated a list of the best wireless gaming headset deals I've spotted for Prime Day, so you can feel the pure joy of being able to walk away from your PC without a pesky wire holding you back, or damaging the rest of your gear.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro | 10–40,000 Hz | Wireless | 30 hr battery | $317.24 $274 at Walmart (save $43.24)

The Arctis Nova Pro offers smashing sound quality, supreme comfort and a 30 hour battery life on the hot swappable batteries. The DAC also doubles as a fast charging dock. It's no wonder this is one of the best wireless gaming headsets around. It may not come with the most amazing mic, but the Sonar feature in the GG software does a fantastic job of fixing the fuzziness. Price check: Amazon $274.95

JBL Quantum TWS Air | 20–20,000 Hz | Wireless | 16 hr battery | $99.95 $79.95 at Amazon (save $20)

The cheaper version of our favorite gaming earbuds, the TWS Air may have fewer features going for it—active noise canceling is omitted for one thing—but they're still worth a look if you're after sleek, solidly build gaming earbuds for less. They offer 16hrs of battery life with the case, too. Price check: Walmart $79.95

Corsair HS80 RGB | 20–30,000 Hz | Wireless | 20 hr battery | $149.99 $133.79 at Walmart (save $16.20)

Corsair knows headsets, and the HS80 is no half-measure. It comes with an excellent microphone and great audio quality. And although it can feel a little bulky at 360g, the floating headband design keeps it sitting comfortably on your head. Price check: Newegg $149.99

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless | 15 - 21,000 Hz | Wireless | 300 hr battery | $199.99 $149 at Amazon (save $50.99)

There are specific things you want from a wireless headset: comfort, great audio, and a long battery life. The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is the best wireless gaming headset around beause it manages to combine all of those key elements. And when we're talking about battery life, nothing else comes close to the 300 hours of listening time they can offer. Price check: Best Buy $199.99 | Newegg $189