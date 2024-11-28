Forget unaffordable gaming PCs and GPUs, here are my favorite actually affordable Black Friday PC gaming deals under $50

The Black Friday deals are tumbling and crashing through the gates and while there are some fantastic discounts, the fact is, even with discounts PC gaming tech can be expensive. Your gaming PCs, graphics cards, and laptops are all likely to run you into the hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.

Which is nice for some, but for everyone else? Well, come and join me in the hardware hovel over here and look at some more reasonable deals. Some for under $50. Some peripherals, budget SSDs, and even some silly holiday gift doodads.

👉 We're curating the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here 👈

You know what? I think I actually prefer some of these sub-$50 deals to the big, expensive ones. No, I'm not saying I'd prefer a glow in the dark figurine to an RTX 4090 gaming PC—that would be ridiculous. But you can't deny some of the value on offer at the budget end. Take the Mountain Everest 60 for $40: That's a quality little keyboard for very few dollars.

Anyway, enough yap. Surprisingly, there's plenty to be getting on with in the sub-$50 bracket, so without further ado...

Components under $50

Team Group MP44L | 500 GB | M.2 2280 | PCIe 4.0 | 5,000 MB/s read | 3,700 MB/s write | $49.99 $37.99 at Newegg (save $12)

The MP44L isn't a fast SSD, but it is very good value for money. While we don't recommend anyone use this size of capacity for a main storage drive, it's fine if you just want something to store important documents from the boot drive. Price check: Amazon $37.99

HP FX900 Pro | 512 GB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400 MB/s read | 6,700 MB/s write | $49.49 at Newegg

It's not flashy, but honestly, do you need anything more than a fast and reliable drive from a good brand at a great price? HP's FX900 Pro certainly fits all those parameters, and with these kinds of speeds on offer, this SSD is no slouch. It has all the specs you might want at this level, including 1 GB of DRAM for heavy workloads. Price check: Amazon $59.49

G.Skill Ripjaws SODIMM | DDR4-RAM | 32 GB (2x16) | 3,200 MT/s | CL22 | $54.99 $45.99 at Newegg (save $9 with promo code BFDDY2A439)

If you have an older gaming laptop, then you can give it a handy boost by fitting more, or faster, RAM. This G.Skill kit is as basic as they come but at this price, it's well worth it. Note that not every laptop will be able to use the full speed but the kit will run fine at lower ratings.

XPG Gammix S55 M.2 2230 | 512 GB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 5,000 MB/s read | 3,700 MB/s writes | $50.99 at Newegg

Okay so this is technically just above $50, but come on, it's $1. Buy the cheapest Steam Deck you can find and then slap one of these into it for a welcome boost in storage capacity and performance. It's as basic as they come but in this case, that's a good thing as you're not paying for anything you won't need. Price check: Walmart $50.99

Headsets under $50

Price watch: ➖

JBL Quantum 100| 40mm drivers | 20-20,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wired | $39.95 $19.95 at Amazon (save $20)

How much? For a mere $20 and from a respected name in the audio industry, it's very difficult to beat this wired headset for the price. It's not likely to blow you away, but if you need something on an ultra tight budget and there's very little wiggle room, we'd give it some serious consideration. Price check: Newegg $29.95

Price watch: ➖

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 | 50mm drivers | 18-23,000Hz | Closed-back | Wired | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon (save $10)

It's pretty astonishing you can buy a headset that sounds this good for $30, but here we are. The build-quality doesn't feel the sturdiest, but for this money you'll struggle to find something comfier or with better drivers. A budget banger, but make sure to treat it with care. Price check: Newegg $29.99

Price watch: ➖

Razer BlackShark V2 X | 50 mm drivers | 12-28,000Hz | Closed-back | Wired | $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon (save $25)

The Razer Blackshark V2 X features a detachable cardioid mic, 7.1 surround sound and a 50mm set of well-balanced titanium drivers. It's a solid and dependable bit of gear, and now it's at a significant discount it represents superb value for money for such a high-performing headset. Price check: Best Buy $34.99

Price watch: ➖

Corsair HS65 | 50 mm drivers | 20-20,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wired | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $30)

The Corsair HS65 was an excellent value headset before it saw a discount, which means it's a excellent deal right now at 40 bucks. It's a well-made headset with a super clear microphone, from a brand known for making great gaming cans for reasonable money.

Price check: Best Buy $39.99

Price watch: ➖

Sony Inzone H3 | 40 mm drivers | 10-20,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | $99.99 $48 at Amazon (save $51.99)

The Sony Inzone headphone line both looks great and is very comfortable. In our Sony Inzone H5 review earlier this year, we praised its feel, sound, and accessibility. The Inzone H3 is of similar ilk with the same great software, and 360-enabled sound. It's not quite as premium as its more expensive sibling and is only wired but it's a great deal at this price point. Price check: Walmart $48

Mice under $50

Price watch: ➖

SteelSeries Rival 3 | Wireless | 18,000 DPI | Right-handed | $49.99 $39 at Amazon (save $10.99)

Sometimes simplicity is what you're looking for in a peripheral, and if all you want in your next purchase is something solid and reliable with a wireless connection and a standard load out of 5 buttons, this mouse is for you. It's got an accurate TrueMove optical sensor, dual wireless connections and a 400-hour plus battery life, all wrapped up in a smooth and sleek chassis. No frills at a good price. What's not to like? Price check: Best Buy $49.99

Razer Basilisk V3 | Wired | 26,000 DPI | Right-handed | $69.99 $39.98 at Amazon (save $29.99)

We're big fans of the Razer Basilisk series of mice, and when we reviewed the latest V3 model we found it refined an already brilliant recipe into an even better one. With 11 programmable buttons, an improved thumb rest, a hyperscroll tilt wheel and some very cool underglow lighting the Razer Basilisk is sure to make an impression both in performance and aesthetics. A $20 discount here means it should absolutely make your shortlist for a fantastic wired gaming mouse. Price check: Best Buy $39.99

Price watch: ➖

Logitech G305 Lightspeed | Wireless | 12,000 DPI | Right-handed | $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon (save $20)

The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is our favorite wireless budget mouse—it's nothing fancy, but it's lightweight, has great battery life, and uses a killer sensor. The only thing to note is that this deal isn't necessarily that out of left field—the G305 hasn't been at full price for a while, but it's still worth snagging if you need a nice budget option with no frills in time for Christmas. Price check: Best Buy $29.99

Price watch: ➖

Logitech G502 Hero | Wired | 25,600 DPI | Right-handed | $79.99 $34.99 at Amazon (Save $45)

This is a substantial discount on a tried and tested Logitech gaming mouse, with an astonishing amount of customisation potential. The G502 Hero uses the Hero 25K sensor for accuracy, 11 customisable buttons with onboard memory, and comes with five removable weights to adjust the feel for even the pickiest of competitive gamers. The two main buttons use mechanical switch tensioning to make every click feel satisfying, and the programmable RGB lighting finishes off this comprehensive package. Price check: Best Buy $34.99

Price watch: ➖

Logitech G203 | Wired | 8,000 DPI | Right-handed | $39.99 $18.99 at Amazon (Save $21)

This mouse has been sitting in our best gaming mouse guide as a brilliant budget wired option for some time now, and it's still yet to be bested. Perfect as a starter or low-budget option with a list of useful features like 6 programmable buttons, Lightsync RGB effects and a ton of customisation via Logitech's G Hub software, this mouse proves that you don't need to go fancy to get a great gaming peripheral. Price check: Best Buy $19.99

Keyboards under $50

Price watch: ➖

Redragon K552 | Tenkeyless | Mechanical Outemu Red Switches | User-defined RGB lighting | $43.99 at Best Buy

Good mechanical keyboards don't traditionally come cheap, but this Redragon K552 is here to buck the trend. This model features good quality Outemu red switches, customisable 87 key RGB lighting and a durable metal and ABS construction. There's also anti-ghosting, splash resistance and a gold-plated USB connector, making this little marvel a hell of a lot of keyboard for not a lot of money. Price check: Redragon $44.99

Mountain Everest 60 | Mechanical | 60% | RGB | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $30 for Amazon Prime members)

The mountain Everest 60 is a perfect example of not having to spend a lot to get a cracking keyboard. Not only does it have hot-swappable switches and RGB, it's also wonderful to type on thanks to a plethora of enthusiast design choices such as great foam dampening, pre-lubed switches, and PBT keycaps. Oh, and you can snap on modular magnetic upgrades down the line, too, such as a numpad. Price check: Mountain $39.99

Controllers under $50

Price watch: ➖

GameSir Nova Lite | White | $24.99 $19.99 (save $5 at Amazon)

This gaming controller remains our top budget pick for good reason, and this deal makes the case for it even sounder. In our review, James was particularly impressed by just how much GameSir cram into this affordable package, highlighting the controller's Hall Effect sticks and 2.4 GHz connectivity. It'd be nice if that package also included a USB-C charging cable, but for most gamers with a cable horde of their own, this is a well-judged omission. The build quality can't stand shoulder to shoulder with Elite controllers, but for something both light in the hands and light on price, it's tough to argue against.

8BitDo Ultimate 2C Wireless | Mint | $29.99 $25.49 (save $4.50 at Amazon)

We've already raved about Hall Effect joysticks and how they spell the end for the dreaded stick drift. In this wireless gaming controller, they're a welcome feature but this handful of gaming hardware packs a few quirky surprises too. For instance, the triggers also benefit from a hall effect but, not only that, there are extra bumper buttons. Oh, and that's a seriously cheap price tag for a quality product, of course.

Price watch: ➖

Xbox Core Wireless Controller | Carbon black | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $20)

Microsoft makes a mean controller that's tough to beat for the money. You can score a few colour Xbox pads for less cash right now, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a better controller for similar money. Maybe the DualSense, but depends on which stick layout you prefer. Price check: Best Buy $39.99

Other peripherals under $50

Razer Seiren V3 Mini | USB | Condenser | Shock absorber | 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz | $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $10)

We've been fans of Razer's fabulous mini-mic for some time now, and this latest version has very similar internals with some nice extra features—like a built-in mute button and a non-proprietary cable. It might be small and surprisingly cheap, but it punches well above its weight. Price check: Newegg $59.99

Logitech C920S | 1080p/30 fps | USB | $69.99 $49.99 at Newegg (save $20)

Sometimes you just need a good default webcam for a reasonable price, in which case you'll be wanting some variation of the Logitech C920. We've picked the S model here, because it's on discount and it's just as good as all the other ones. Look atop most monitors, and you'll find some version of this sitting in the webcam spot, and for good reason.

Bits and bobs under $50

Eurpmask Clamp-on Headphone Holder | under-desk hanger | $14.99 $8.31 at Amazon (save $6.68)

It's a simple thing, a headphone stand or hanger, but it can make a whole load of difference. The quality of life improvement that comes from being able to easily hang your headphones or headset somewhere is something I can personally attest to, and this Eurpmask one is well-reviewed on Amazon and seems simple to set up thanks to its clamping mechanism.

Smiski figurine | Glow in the dark | $10 at Sonny Angel Store

Who wouldn't love the gift of a tiny glow in the dark "Smiski" hanging around their gaming setup? I have no idea what a Smiski is supposed to be either, by the way, but it looks cute. "Although they like to stay hidden, you might discover one at night as they mysteriously glow in the dark."

CRKD Atom | keychain controller | $19.99 $15.99 at Amazon (save $4)

This is pretty much the ideal gift for a gamer: small, reasonably priced, cute, and actually useful. If you travel a lot, you'll never be caught wishing you had a controller on you, that's for sure. And in her review, our Kara Phillips found it to perform well, too.