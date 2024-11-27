I'm scouring the web for all the Black Friday deals that would make great gifts for the PC gamer in your life this holiday season

With Black Friday in full swing, 'tis the season to be merrily hitting "purchase" on deals left, right, and center. But let's not be selfish about it, shall we? There's plenty for us to get our own grubby mitts on, but what about that special someone in our lives who's also into PC gaming? Or perhaps someone you wish was into PC gaming, who might be tempted once they receive a thoughtful gift.

There's almost too much to choose from when it comes to PC gaming tech gifts, not least because PC gaming is such a diverse hobby with tons of ability customise almost all parts of your gaming setup. Whether it's a cheap keychain or a premium handheld gaming PC, there's something for pretty much anyone.

As someone who knows his PC gaming tech, but more importantly, someone who knows how and where to spend a pretty penny, I decided to put my shameless consumerist skills to good use and put this list together.

I've not limited myself to any particular category or retailer, either so you're getting the full breadth of Black Friday deals here, big or small, from Newegg, Amazon, Best Buy, and everywhere in between.

Below, you'll find all the great deals I've found for different price ranges—under $50, under $100, under $150, and more than $150. I'll be keeping the list updated, too, and going over some of my personal favorites as well as why I picked them, so be sure to keep your eye on it for any updates. You can check out live updates at the bottom. Happy shopping!

Compulsive tech shopper Compulsive tech shopper Jacob Fox Hardware writer I've been testing all kinds of PC gaming-related gear for donkey's years now (a very technical time measurement). Sometimes I wonder whether the reason I got into PC gaming tech is because if I can't stop myself from hitting that purchase button, I can at least make sure whatever I'm buying is worth the money. So heck, why not turn that knowledge into useful gift purchasing advice?

Gifts under $50

Eurpmask Clamp-on Headphone Holder | under-desk hanger | $14.99 $8.31 at Amazon (save $6.68)

It's a simple thing, a headphone stand or hanger, but it can make a whole load of difference. The quality of life improvement that comes from being able to easily hang your headphones or headset somewhere is something I can personally attest to, and this Eurpmask one is well-reviewed on Amazon and seems simple to set up thanks to its clamping mechanism.

Smiski figurine | Glow in the dark | $12.50 at Sonny Angel Store

Who wouldn't love the gift of a tiny glow in the dark "Smiski" hanging around their gaming setup? I have no idea what a Smiski is supposed to be either, by the way, but it looks cute. "Although they like to stay hidden, you might discover one at night as they mysteriously glow in the dark."

CRKD Atom | keychain controller | $19.99 $15.99 at Amazon (save $4)

This is pretty much the ideal gift for a gamer: small, reasonably priced, cute, and actually useful. If you travel a lot, you'll never be caught wishing you had a controller on you, that's for sure. And in her review, our Kara Phillips found it to perform well, too.

8BitDo Ultimate 2C | Peach or Mint | $29.99 $23.99 (save $6 at Amazon)

We've already raved about Hall Effect joysticks and how they spell the end for the dreaded stick drift. In this wireless gaming controller, they're a welcome feature but this handful of gaming hardware packs a few quirky surprises too. For instance, the triggers also benefit from a hall effect but, not only that, there are extra bumper buttons. Oh, and that's a seriously cheap price tag for a quality product, of course.

Razer Basilisk V3 | Wired | 26,000 DPI | Right-handed | $69.99 $39.98 at Amazon (save $29.99)

We're big fans of the Razer Basilisk series of mice, and when we reviewed the latest V3 model we found it refined an already brilliant recipe into an even better one. With 11 programmable buttons, an improved thumb rest, a hyperscroll tilt wheel and some very cool underglow lighting the Razer Basilisk is sure to make an impression both in performance and aesthetics. A $20 discount here means it should absolutely make your shortlist for a fantastic wired gaming mouse. Price check: Best Buy $39.99

Mountain Everest 60 | Mechanical | 60% | RGB | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $30 for Amazon Prime members)

The mountain Everest 60 is a perfect example of not having to spend a lot to get a cracking keyboard. Not only does it have hot-swappable switches and RGB, it's also wonderful to type on thanks to a plethora of enthusiast design choices such as great foam dampening, pre-lubed switches, and PBT keycaps. Oh, and you can snap on modular magnetic upgrades down the line, too, such as a numpad. Price check: Mountain $39.99

Thermaltake Gaming Desk Pegboard | Large | 28cm x 42 cm | $39.99 at Thermaltake

So there's no discount on this but I just had to highlight it because it's something most people won't consider. It's a great way to save space. I've been using the medium-sized version for months, now, and while it's useful (especially the headset holder) I'd definitely recommend picking up the large version. The pen holders and storage shelf will give you so many more options.

Razer Seiren V3 Mini | USB | Condenser | Shock absorber | 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz | $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $10)

We've been fans of Razer's fabulous mini-mic for some time now, and this latest version has very similar internals with some nice extra features—like a built-in mute button and a non-proprietary cable. It might be small and surprisingly cheap, but it punches well above its weight. Price check: Newegg $59.99

Logitech C920S | 1080p/30 fps | USB | $69.99 $49.99 at Newegg (save $20)

Sometimes you just need a good default webcam for a reasonable price, in which case you'll be wanting some variation of the Logitech C920. We've picked the S model here, because it's on discount and it's just as good as all the other ones. Look atop most monitors, and you'll find some version of this sitting in the webcam spot, and for good reason.

Gifts under $100

iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit (refurbished) | includes Mako Precision Bit Set and other tools | $74.99 $54.99 at iFixit (save $20)

Yes, this is refurbished, but iFixit says: "any less-than-perfect component has been replaced". I own the smaller version of one of these kits myself, and it's ideal for the hardware tinkerer. This one has everything they might need, even for dealing with things such as phone repairs.

Raspberry Pi 5 | SBC | 4 GB RAM | Up to 4K display | $69.99 $62.99 at Newegg (save $7)

The Raspberry Pi 5 genuinely surprised me when I got my hands on it shortly after launch, as it was the first SBC I'd tried that felt genuinely usable as a lite desktop PC. Why get one for a PC gamer? For all those nerdy projects you can put it to, including as a retro gaming device with the help of an OS like Retrobox. Price check: Amazon $69.99

HyperX Cloud Alpha | 50 mm drivers | 13-27,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wired | $99.99 $64.99 at Amazon (save $35)

Earning the top spot in our best gaming headsets list, the HyperX Cloud Alpha is super comfortable and sounds impeccable. The mic can't flip to mute like some of the fancier offerings but this headset is excellent value, even at full price. With a significant amount off? Well, even better. Price check: Best Buy $70.99

Govee Gaming Wall Light | Set of 3 light bars | $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $40)

This is the non-Eva version of the wall lights that our Hope Corrigan reviewed and found to be spectacular. It might not be quite as flashy as the Eva version, and it only comes with 3 bars rather than 6, but it's also a whole lot cheaper, especially with this stellar discount.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight | Wireless | 25,600 DPI | 5 buttons | 70-hour battery | Right-handed | $159.99 $81.97 at Amazon (save $78.02)

Ignore the fact that this model has been around for a while because it's still a great lightweight, wireless gaming mouse. It's been my daily driver for ages, and I wouldn't swap it for anything. Price check: Newegg $99.99

TeamGroup PD20 | 1 TB | USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 | 2,000 MB/s read | 1,800 MB/s write | $99.99 $82.99 at Newegg (save $17)

The Adata SD810 might be the best external SSD, but I reckon the TeamGroup PD20 mini is the best one you can get as a gift for someone. That's because it's small, portable, and good-looking. And while it's not great for massive transfers, as I found out in my review, it's plenty fast for your average transfer, especially if you have a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 port that can make the best use of it. Price check: Amazon $82.99

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightstick | $129.99 $97.49 at Amazon (save $32.50)

Listen, I know next to nothing about flight sims (yet), but what I can tell you is that this badboy has been seeing me through my somewhat rocky introduction to the hobby. It's great for a beginner like me because it comes with everything (so many buttons) and it's cheap compared to a lot of other sticks. Price check: Best Buy $97.49 | Newegg $122.99

ASRock Phantom Gaming | 27-inch | 1080p | 165 Hz | IPS | $179.99 $99.77 at Newegg (save $79.22)

ASRock has become a favorite of ours around here over busy shopping periods. These screens always seem to be on offer, and from the one we've used (read our review) they're good value for the money, too. You can't really complain with this 165Hz panel for just under $100. This would be a great gift for any 1080p gamer who doesn't currently have a high refresh rate monitor.

Gifts under $150

Govee x Evangelion Gaming Wall Lights | Set of 6 light bars | Includes 2 connectors | $199.99 $139.99 at Amazon (save $60)

Everything you need to get your set-up looking just right. And by just right I mean bathed in multicolored light from six sci-fi looking sticks. Just perfect. These are Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled and you can actually swap out the plates for other styles if you so please. Not sure why you would, though. These Eva ones are the best of the lot.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless | 50 mm drivers | 15-21,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | $199.99 $144.00 at Amazon (save $25)

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is one of our all-time favorite gaming headsets for many reasons, but there's a big headline feature to talk about here: 300-hour battery life. No, we didn't make a typo. 300 hours of gaming goodness on a single charge, excellent DTS:X Spatial Audio, and premium comfort features make this headset an absolute stunner of a buy at this price. In fact, when we reviewed it the only major negative we could find was a slightly uninspiring microphone. Absolutely worth a serious look this one, at any level of discount. Price check: Walmart $149.99 | Newegg $145

Acer Nitro ED270U | 27-inch | 1440p | 170 Hz | VA | $249.99 $149.99 at Newegg (save $100)

This is one of the best deals on a 1440p gaming monitor we've seen so far. A respectable brand and a respectable spec, although it might be worth holding out for an IPS panel. Still, a good price on a great little screen. It'd be a great gift for someone looking to make the step up into 1440p gaming. Price check: Amazon $159.99

Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 | Wireless | Hot-swappable mechanical switches | $179.99 $149.99 at Amazon (save $30)

Well, here it is. The tippity-top of gaming keebs, and our top pick for the best gaming keyboard overall right now—just substantially lower in price. Here you get excellent switch feel, impeccable gaming performance, sound dampening that actually works and a build quality that stands head and shoulders above most of the competition. A truly desirable object, for less. Price check: Newegg $179.99

AverMedia X'tra Go GC515 | 4K 60 Hz / 1080p 120 Hz passthrough | Micro SD storage | 5x USB ports | $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon (save $50)

The AverMedia X'tra Go isn't your ordinary handheld dock. This one has capture card capabilities, making it the perfect solution for those of you looking to stream or record your handheld gameplay. Price check: Newegg $149.99

Premium gifts

Secretlab Titan Evo Lite | Leatherette or softweave | $459 $419 at Secretlab (save $30)

Our favorite gaming chair does not come cheap, with the prices having risen consistently since the Titan Evo originally launched. To combat that Secretlab has released the Titan Evo Lite, a chair coming in at the same original price as the Titan Evo. It's got the same essential design but lacks some of the luxury touches, such as adjustable lumbar support and the special magnetic neck pillow and armrests. But it's still a high-quality chair, with the same robust, reliable comfort the company has made a name for itself with. Just make sure the lucky person you have in mind for this gift actually has room for a chair!



Lenovo Legion Go | Ryzen Z1 Extreme | 16 GB LPDDR5 | 1 TB GB storage | 8.8-inch screen | 2560 x 1600, 144 Hz | $749.99 $549.99 at Best Buy (save $200)

The Legion Go is a whole lot of screen and controller for a handheld, featuring a glorious 144 Hz touchscreen and the ability to take the controllers off like a Nintendo Switch. It's also pretty powerful, too, thanks to its Z1 Extreme processor.

ROG Ally X | Z1 Extreme | 7-inch screen | 24 GB RAM | 1 TB SSD | $799.99 $699.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

The ROG Ally X is a little bit too new to receive a massive discount. However, as our pick as the best handheld gaming PC to buy right now, even a $100 off is worth mentioning. Combining a generous helping of RAM, which really matters with an APU, alongside a 1 TB SSD and awesome form factor, the ROG Ally X is top of the charts for a reason. Price check: Asus $799.99