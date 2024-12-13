Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's system requirements are here, and you'll need 155 GB of storage and some serious hardware to accommodate Cloud and his silly-large sword

If you're planning on swinging your oversized sword around "The Planet" when the PC port of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases on January 23, you might need to say goodbye to some other games to make room—and perhaps take a look at upgrading some older components, too.

The system requirements are here, and that big 'ol slab of metal appears to take up a mahoosive 155 GB of precious storage space.

Mind you, that's somewhat par for the course these days, what with Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl taking up 160 GB (and regularly updating with gigantic patches, I'm told)—and it still looks like small potatoes compared to God of War: Ragnarok and its 190 GB install size.

Still, plenty of room is required, so it's probably a good excuse to finally tidy up that partition.

Otherwise, it's looking like quite the demanding game if you're planning on upping the settings while still maintaining a silky smooth frame rate. The 1080p Low requirements are relatively modest, so you'll technically only need an AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i3 8100 CPU and an RTX 2060 or RX 6600 to get a'slashing.

Still, that's with a 30 fps target, and while the RTX 2060 is getting on for six years old it's still not what I'd call catastrophically slow. Bumping things up to 1080p Medium at 60 fps, Square Enix says you'll need a much more powerful CPU—with the Ryzen 5 5600, Ryzen 7 3700X, Core i7 8700 and Core i5 10400 given as suitable examples.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth system requirements 30 fps @ 1080p Low 60 fps @ 1080p Medium 60 fps @ 2160p High CPU AMD Ryzen 5 1400 / Intel Core i3 8100 AMD Ryzen 5 5600 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7 8700 / Intel Core i5 10400 AMD Ryzen 7 5700X / Intel Core i7 10700 GPU AMD RX 6600 / Intel A580 / Nvidia RTX 2060 AMD RX 6700 XT / Nvidia RTX 2070 AMD RX 7900 XTX / Nvidia RTX 4080 RAM 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB Storage 155 GB SSD 155 GB SSD 155 GB SSD OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 11 64-bit Windows 11 64-bit

GPU-wise you'll be looking at either an RX 6700 XT or an RTX 2070. Again, this is 1080p Medium settings, so what sort of mega-rig do you need for smooth frames at 4K?

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Well, out come the big guns. 2160p at 60 fps high settings demands either an RX 7900 XTX (the fastest AMD graphics card available) or an RTX 4080. Of course, it's not quite the big RTX 4090, but the RTX 4080 is still a GPU that's out of reach for many gamers at current prices.

Square Enix says DLSS will be available from launch, although there's no mention of whether Frame Generation is included—and neither FSR nor XeSS are mentioned as hardware-agnostic alternatives. Rebirth might be one for the Nvidia card users if high resolutions and mega framerates are what you truly desire.

All I'm really hoping for is a fix for the massive stutters and hitching I experienced when I played the first Final Fantasy 7 Remake a few years ago. Rebirth looks even prettier, so here's hoping the asset-streaming has been streamlined to deliver all those details in the smooth manner they deserve.