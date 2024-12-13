Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is finally coming to PC next month

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH - PC ANNOUNCE TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

We've been waiting quite a while to hear from Square Enix when Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second volume of the second iteration of the seventh Final Fantasy (which is three games), would arrive on PC. Announced tonight at The Game Awards, we finally know when we can reunite with Cloud and company on PC on January 23, 2025.

Emerging from the dystopian hellscape of Midgar following the events of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Rebirth puts Cloud and his fellows—all of whom, I'm sure, are destined for long lives full of adventure—in a wide open world, which they're free to traverse on chocobo-back. Based on what I've heard from console players, they find, like, a lot of sidequests out there.

According to the PC announcement trailer, which you can watch above, FF7 Rebirth's PC version will feature "improved lighting, enhanced textures and modeling, DLSS and VRR, and more." It'll also feature at least two pretty men and their very large swords. Possibly three! I see Zack in the key art, after all.

With a late January 2025 release date, Rebirth's PC launch will be a quicker turnaround than we've seen from other recent Final Fantasy PC releases. Final Fantasy 15 and FF7 Remake both took well over a year before they hit PC. Rebirth's clocking in at a comparatively brisk 11 months. For high-res chocobo riding, that's basically no wait at all.