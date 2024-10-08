Prime Day is the cheapest our favorite wireless gaming headset has ever been and it might just convince me to put my elderly Bluetooth headset out of its misery

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless | 15-21,000 Hz | Wireless | 300 hours battery | $199.99 $134.43 at Amazon (save $65.56)

The HyperX Cloud Alpha is the best wireless gaming headset right now, and it's not just because of the usual quality audio, mic, and comfort (although of course, it has all these things, too, just like the wired version). In addition to all this, however, by some sorcery, the Cloud Alpha Wireless has 300 hours of battery life. Yes, three hundred. That justifies every penny of its full retail price, let alone with this stellar discount. Price check: Newegg $149

If you're keeping an ear out for the best wireless gaming headset, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset remains our top pick. Better still you can now pick it up for the low price of $134.43 from Amazon which is about as cheap as it's ever been . It's a compelling October Prime Day headset deal, but is it reason enough for me to finally replace my own six year old, gamer-gunked-to-heck bluetooth headphones? There are many compelling arguments in the 'For' camp—most pleading that I simply put the ol' workhorse out of its misery—but the HyperX Cloud Alpha just might win me over.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha has been a crowd pleaser for a number of years, thanks in part to its crisp, clear audio quality. Whether you're listening to music or soaking in some atmospheric sound design while gaming, our Cloud Alpha Wireless review said "the sound quality truly is incredible." Coupled with DTS Spatial Audio, this could be a solid choice for anyone looking forward to venturing into the horrifying soundscape of Silent Hill 2 (which would include me—hey, those eight endings aren't gonna collect themselves).

Then there's the simple fact the HyperX Cloud Alpha is a wireless gaming headset, so I'm free to absentmindedly roam away from my desk without the risk of dragging my hardware behind me. Promising a 300 hour battery life while in wireless mode, there's even the slim chance I may well remember I was in the middle of something on my PC long before this headset runs out of juice. Mind you, even with such a beefy battery, the headset's durable aluminium frame still manages to be so light and comfortable I may just forget I'm wearing them altogether…

This wireless headset does lack a full noise cancelling seal though, so I'm sure a nearby colleague would be only so happy to remind me. The HyperX Cloud Alpha's top volume also isn't that loud either, not only saving your hearing but also ensuring any requests to turn your music down remain polite. There is also the form factor, which isn't exactly low profile; while you may forget you're wearing these comfortable wireless headphones, chances are good no one else will.