Guild Wars 2 stress test opens next Monday for pre-purchase players

Arenanet will be holding a snap seven hour stress test session for Guild Wars 2 next Monday May 14 from "11 AM to 6:00 PM PDT (-7 GMT)." That's according to a new post on the Guild Wars 2 Facebook page , spotted by Massively . The test will be open to everyone who have pre-purchased Guild Wars 2. If you took part in the last beta test, you'll be able to roll right back into Tyria with the characters created in the last beta session.

The session is designed to put the servers under strain, so there might be a bit of awkward sputtering as you try to get in, but it's worth enduring a bit of lag to get a closer look at one of the most anticipated games of the year. Arenanet advise players to log into the Guild Wars 2 beta forums for more details, and to grab the client.

