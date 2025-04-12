Marathon alpha test—how and when to play

Bungie's taking a crack at the extraction shooter genre and so can you when the Marathon alpha test opens up later this month. Official launch day for Marathon isn't until September this year, but it will be running an alpha and beta test before that. From what we've played so far, it's all that Bungie FPS sauce in a different live service package than Destiny 2.

The first alpha will give players who get in a chance to try out four of its different characters ("runners") and two maps in crews of three players all doing the PvPvE thing and trying to exfil with gear and completed contracts. Here's the quick facts on the Marathon alpha:

When is the Marathon alpha test?

Marathon's first alpha test will start April 23 later this month, with Bungie yet to disclose how long it will run for. Signups are live now over in the official Marathon Discord server.

The alpha test is private, requiring a code from Bungie, and is limited to North American players over 18 years of age.

What's in the Marathon alpha test?

Marathon's first alpha test will include four runners and two maps for your squad to test out.

Runners:

Blackbird : Has a tactical spiderbot and feels similar to Destiny 2's Warlock class

: Has a tactical spiderbot and feels similar to Destiny 2's Warlock class Void : Has tactical invisibility and feels most like Destiny 2's Void Hunter

: Has tactical invisibility and feels most like Destiny 2's Void Hunter Locus : Has a tactical shield and works well for Destiny 2 Titan mains

: Has a tactical shield and works well for Destiny 2 Titan mains Glitch: Super speedy class with a double jump and tactical slide

Maps:

Perimeter : a woodland map for five crews (15 runners)

: a woodland map for five crews (15 runners) Dire Marsh: a more open map for six crews (18 runners)

Marathon is built on teams of three players and you'll want to crew up with friends if possible. Bungie says you'll have the option to fill your team with randoms or queue as a solo or duo but there is no solos or duos match mode, trios always.