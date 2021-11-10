Here's when the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy unlocks

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition releases on November 11, applying a spit and polish to the first three 3D entries in the series. Aside from the announcement trailer and a bunch of gifs released earlier today, Rockstar has yet to issue a substantial look at the remasters in action, and at this rate they probably won't, because launch is just around the corner.

That specific release time has been announced by Rockstar, and it'll roll out at the exact same time globally. That means players in the southern hemisphere won't get access to the new game early, like they often do.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy unlocks at 10am EST / 7am PST / 3pm GMT on November 11, or 2am AEDT on November 12. That applies for all platforms, including PC.

In case you're not up to speed, this re-release is more than just an up-res: Rockstar has recruited Grove Street Games to transplant the games to Unreal Engine from their RenderWare origins. The lighting is improved, character and vehicles models are updated, and the control schemes should now be much more palatable to newer players. As for the soundtrack—by far the most puzzled-over aspect of the remake—we probably won't know how much of it has remained intact until launch.