GTA 3 cheats: All vehicle, weapon, and player codes for PC

GTA 3 cheats can bring a lot of chaos to Rockstar's classic sandbox. And now that the GTA Remastered Trilogy is almost here, there's a good reason to dust off those old codes in preparation. With that in mind, the GTA: Vice City and San Andreas cheats should come in handy, too.

Whether you want to make all cars invisible, load up on some extra cash, or just change the weather, these cheats will help you live your dream in the big city. So without further ado, here are the GTA 3 cheats so you can spice up your return to Liberty City.

How to use GTA 3 cheats

Before you get started, make sure you save the game before entering the cheat code. Some codes will mess with certain missions, even if you deactivate them. This means you might not be able to finish the story, so it will save you a headache in the long run if you can just reload a previous save.

With that in mind, type in the code for the cheat you want to activate while in-game—not when the game is paused or in any menus—and a pop-up will appear to let you know the cheat is active.

GTA 3 – The Definitive Edition cheats

The release of GTA: The Trilogy on November 11 means you'll be able to jump back in and enjoy Liberty City—and Vice City and San Andreas—looking better than ever, all over again. Even if you're playing for the first time, it's a chance to see the games in all their remastered glory. And that includes cheats, right?

Well, here's the thing: I don't actually know if the old GTA 3 cheats will work with the new Definitive Edition. But as cheats arguably played a big part in the original games, I'm going to assume they will remain intact for the remasters. I'll be able to test as soon as the game launches, so I'll be sure to update this article as needed.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

All GTA 3 cheats

These cheats aren't case sensitive and there's no specific place that you enter them—simply type them in as you're playing, and they should work.

Player cheats

Cheat Code 100% health GESUNDHEIT Full armor TORTOISE (TURTOISE) All weapons GUNSGUNSGUNS More money IFIWEREARICHMAN Change outfit ILIKEDRESSINGUP

Vehicle cheats

Cheat Code Invisible cars ANICESETOFWHEELS Destroy all cars BANGBANGBANG Flying vehicle CHITTYCHITTYBB Better vehicle handling CORNERSLIKEMAD Spawn Rhino (tank) GIVEUSATANK

Wanted cheats

Cheat Code Increase Wanted level MOREPOLICEPLEASE Decrease Wanted level NOPOLICEPLEASE

NPC cheats

Cheat Code Pedestrians riot ITSALLGOINGMAAAD Pedestrians hate you NOBODYLIKESME Pedestrians carry weapons WEAPONSFORALL

World cheats