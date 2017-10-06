G.Skill's Ripjaws KM570 RGB mechanical keyboard is on sale for $80

Friends don't let friends use membrane keyboards. If you know someone that is still using a keyboard with mushy key action, let them know that G.Skill's Ripjaws KM570 RGB model is on sale at Newegg today for $80.

Normally priced at around $100, the KM570 RGB is full-size mechanical keyboard that isn't too loud in its design, unless you go crazy with the RGB backlighting—it's essentially a toned down version of the KM780 RGB, currently our pick as the best overall gaming keyboard. The model that is on sale uses Cherry MX Brown key switches—these are tactile switches with quiet key travel and a medium actuation force (45g). Check out our guide on mechanical key switches to see how it compares to other types.

There are no dedicated macro or game keys, though the keys are individually programmable using G.Skill's software, along with on-the-fly macro recording. It also has media controls built into the Function keys, as opposed to dedicated media controls.

Other features include dedicated volume controls, full n-key rollover and 100 percent anti-ghosting, and a contoured design.

You can grab this keyboard on sale here.

