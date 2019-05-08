Grab this overclocked Zotac 2070 graphics card for $130 off on Amazon

If you're ready to finally embrace the real time ray tracing future we've been promised since Nvidia launched its RTX cards last year, you can grab one of the best graphics cards available right now at a pretty steep discount. The RTX 2070 is a powerful card by default, able to easily manhandle games at 1080p and 1440p Ultra, and even overpower the vast majority of games at 4K at extremely high settings. And that's by default: the Zotac card on offer right now at Amazon boasts even better performance, with a boost clock cranked all the way up to 1860 MHz—contrast this with the factory overclocked Founders Edition Nvidia is offering with a boost clock topping out at 1710 MHz (and which costs $70 more).

If you're concerned that all that additional power may raise some temperature issues, you can rest easy. The Zotac version of the 2070 packs three powerful fans to keep the card cool, alongside the company's vaunted Ice Storm 2.0 cooling tech, which it claims is the strongest cooling solution yet.

Of course, it's not just the headline ray tracing support that makes the RTX cards so exciting. There's also the product stack's Tensor cores, which enable DLSS, a deep-learning powered technology that allows a GPU to improve image quality without sacrificing image quality. It's a great way to squeeze out a few extra frames per second without sacrificing clarity or resolution, and an often understated piece of the future of graphics technology.