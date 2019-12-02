This budget gaming keyboard from HyperX is just $60, and well worth a Black Friday buy

We love a good gaming keyboard here at PC Gamer, and this Black Friday you can grab one of our favorites for its lowest price ever. Right now, you can get the HyperX Alloy FPS for just $60 ($40 off) at Walmart. This slim and compact gaming keyboard comes equipped with Cherry Red, Brown or Blue switches and features a slick and durable steel frame.

This svelte, full-size keyboard is about as minimalist as you can get with a gaming keyboard, shedding the traditional livery commonly associated with gaming keyboards for an understated and professional aesthetic. While it doesn't feature full RGB, the Alloy FPS still has red backlighting with several pre-set lighting profiles, as well as all the extras you would expect from a gaming keyboard, including anti-ghosting, N-key rollover and USB passthrough.

Gaming Keyboard deal

If for any reason you need to pull up stakes, packing up the keyboard is a simple affair with the detachable braided USB cable and included cinch bag. HyperX even includes a set of red, metallic WASD keycaps to round out the whole package.

The HyperX Alloy Elite is among one of the best gaming keyboards you can get that aren't burdened by proprietary control software. All remapping and lighting customization is performed through a combination of keystrokes, emancipating your desktop from the unnecessary load of yet another piece of 3rd party software. This is just the beginning of the best Black Friday PC gaming deals, so make sure to check back for even more savings.