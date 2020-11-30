Grab this great SteelSeries headset with DAC for just $176

SteelSeries Arctis Pro isn't on our best headsets list (though its cousin the Arctis 9 is), but it's still a sleek and top-quality headset, especially if you pair it with SteelSeries' GameDAC. And you can get both for a very affordable $176 from Woot while supplies last—which is pretty awesome considering the GameDAC alone normally retails for around that price.

That's still pretty expensive for a headset, but the Arctis Pro is damn nice. It is a wired headset (obviously), but features an aluminum frame and LED lights rimming each headphone. The left headset has an extendable mic built into it. And, of course, the Artic Pro boasts surround sound using DTS Headphone:X 2.0.

The real star of the show is the GameDAC, however. This little amplifier and digital audio converter takes the burden of sound processing off of your computer, and is responsible for making the Arctis Pro sound so good. It also has a bunch of nice options you can quickly access, like toggling surround sound, changing mic output volume, and swapping equalization presets.

Though the Arctis Pro is nice, if it's too far outside of your budget this is just one of many Cyber Monday deals we've seen for gaming headsets.