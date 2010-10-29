Golden Joysticks 2010

More than 1.5 million people have voted in this year's Golden Joysticks, now it's finally time for the winners to be announced. The Golden Joystick awards 2010 are happening right now in London. Read on for the full list of categories and shortlisted games, and keep your finger near the refresh button, we'll be updating each category with the winners live as they're announced.

Action

Winner: Assassin's Creed 2

Second place: Batman: Arkham Asylum

Third place: Red Dead Redemption



Assassin's Creed 2



Batman: Arkham Asylum



Bayonetta



God of War III



Heavy Rain



Just Cause 2



New Super Mario Bros Wii



Red Dead Redemption



Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Conviction



Uncharted 2: Among Thieves.



Fighting

Winner: Super Street Fighter IV

Second place: Tekken 6

Third place: Soul Calibur: Broken Destiny



BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger



Dragon Ball: Raging Blast



Fight Night Round 4



Punch Out!!



Soul Calibur: Broken Destiny



Super Street Fighter IV



Tatsunoko vs Capcom Ultimate All Stars



Tekken 6



UFC 2009 Undisputed



WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2010.Music



Downloadable

Winner: Plants vs Zombies

Second place: Battlefield 1943

Third place: Call of Duty: World at War: Zombies



'splosion Man



Assassin's Creed 2: Bonfire of the Vanities



Battlefield 1943



Call of Duty: World at War: Zombies



FIFA 10



Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars



Little Big Planet



Plants vs. Zombies



Shadow Complex



Trials HD.Fighting



Music

Winner: Guitar Hero 5

Second place: DJ Hero

Third place: The Beatles Rock Band



Band Hero



DJ Hero



Guitar Hero 5



Guitar Hero on Tour: Modern Hits



Guitar Hero: Greatest Hits



Guitar Hero: Metallica



Guitar Hero: Van Halen



Just Dance



Lego Rock Band



The Beatles Rock Band



Portable

Winner: Pokemon Heart Gold/Soul Silver

Second place: Assassin's Creed: Bloodlines

Third place: Plants vs Zombies



Assassin's Creed: Bloodlines



Assassin's Creed: Discovery



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Mobilised



Call of Duty: World at War: ZOMBIES



Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars



Little Big Planet



Plants vs Zombies



Pokemon Heart Gold/Soul Silver



Professor Layton



Pandora



The Legend of Zelda: Spirit TracksPuzzle



Racing

Winner: Forza Motorsport 3

Second place: Need for Speed: Shift

Third place: Colin McRae: Dirt 2



Need for Speed: Shift



Forza Motorsport 3



Colin McRae: Dirt 2



Gran Turismo PSP



ModNation Racers



Need for Speed: Nitro



Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing



Split/Second



Wipeout HD Fury



Zombie Driver



Soundtrack

Winner: Final Fantasy XIII

Second place: Brutal Legend

Third place: Assassin's Creed 2



Assassin's Creed 2



Brutal Legend



Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2



Final Fantasy XIII



GTA IV: Episodes From Liberty City



Halo 3: ODST



Heavy Rain



Mass Effect 2



Metro 2033



Uncharted 2: Among Thieves



RPG

Winner: Mass Effect 2

Second place: Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition

Third place: Final Fantasy XIII



3D Dot Game Heroes



Dragon Age: Origins



Dragon Age: Origins - Awakening



Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition



Final Fantasy XIII



Mass Effect 2



Pokemon Heart Gold/Soul Silver



Risen



Zelda: Spirit Tracks



Torchlight



Puzzle

Winner: World of Goo

Second place: Professor Layton and Pandora's Box

Third place: Scribblenauts



3D Pictocross



Ace Attorney Inverstigations: Miles Edgeworth



Arkanoid Plus!



Brain Exercises with Dr Kawashima, Katamari Forever



LUXOR: Mah Jong



Professor Layton and Pandora's Box



Scribblenauts



Super Monkey Ball: Step and Roll



World of Goo



Sports

Winner: FIFA 10

Second place: Wii Sports Resort

Third place: Skate 3



2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa



Blood Bowl



FIFA 10



Football Manager 2010



Madden NFL 10



Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Winter Games



Pro Evolution Soccer 2010



Skate 3



Wii Fit Plus



Wii Sports Resort



Online

Winner: League of Legends

Second place: Aion: The Tower Of Eternity

Third place: Farmville



2029 Online



Aion: The Tower Of Eternity



Allods Onlin



Bejeweled Blitz



Champions Online



Dragonica



Fallen Earth



Farmville



Gangster City



Global Agenda



League of Legends



Need for Speed: World



Star Trek Online



Lord of the Rings Online: Siege of Mirkwood



Tiger Woods PGA Tour OnlinePortable



Strategy

Winner: Plants vs. Zombies

Second place: The Sims 3

Third place: Age of Empires III: Complete Collection



Age of Empires III



Anno 1404



Command & Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight



Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 – Uprising



Napoleon: Total War



Plants vs. Zombies



Supreme Commander 2



The Sims 3



Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II – Chaos Rising



Worms iPhone



Shooter

Winner: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Second place: Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Third place: Left 4 Dead 2



Aliens vs. Predator



Battlefield: Bad Company 2



Bioshock 2



Borderlands



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2



Halo 3: ODST



Left 4 Dead 2



Metro 2033



Metriod Prime Trilogy



S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Call of Pripyat



Best UK Developer

Winner: Jagex

Second place: Rockstar North

Third place: Codemasters



Codemasters



EA Bright Light



Jagex



Lionhead



Media Molecule



Rare



Rockstar North



Rocksteady Studios



Sony Computer Entertainment London Studios



Team 17



One to Watch

Winner: Call of Duty: Black Ops

Second place: Fallout: New Vegas

Third place: Star Wars: The Old Republic



Brink



Call of Duty: Black Ops



Crysis 2



Dead Space 2



F1 2010



Fable III



Fallout: New Vegas



Final Fantasy XIV



Gears of War 3



Halo: Reach



Mafia 2



Medal of Honour



Star Wars: The Old Republic



Super Mario Galaxy 2



The Legend of Zelda Wii.Online



Ultimate Game Award

Winner: Mass Effect 2

Second place: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Third place: Assassin's Creed 2