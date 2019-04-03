Get TP-Link's C5400X gaming router with an Echo Dot for $290 ($81 off)

The TP-Link Archer C5400X is one of the best gaming routers you can get right now, with nearly every feature imaginable—tri-band Wi-Fi (two 2.4GHz/one 5GHz), a 1.8GHz quad-core CPU, eight LAN ports with link aggregation, support for Alexa and IFTTT, and more. During today's TP-Link sale on Amazon, the router is just $289.99 ($110 off the original price), and it comes with a free Echo Dot.

You can read our full review of the C5400X here, but simply put, it offers excellent performance with a simple configuration panel. The built-in Alexa support means you can toggle the guest network, run a speed test, and more using voice commands.

The router has been cheaper on at least one other occasion, as it briefly dropped to $280 last month. However, a third-generation Amazon Echo Dot is included this time, which usually goes for $30-50 on its own. If you're at all interested in this router, you might want to hurry—it's already back-ordered.

On a related note, many other TP-Link products are currently on sale as part of the same Amazon promotion. You can get an 8-port Ethernet Switch for $18 ($22 off), a Powerline Ethernet Adapter for $28 ($10 off), and TP-Link's older AC5400 gaming router for $168 ($132 off). All the discounts are available here.

