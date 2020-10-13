Get the Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse for just $20

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, with sales on items in virtually every category imaginable. For those of you looking for a new gaming mouse, Razer has discounted the white version of its popular DeathAdder Essential to just $19.99. That's a savings of $30 over the original MSRP, and around $10 below the usual price.

This is the 'Essential' model of the Razer DeathAdder, which is a lower-cost version without customizable RGB lighting (you just get a green LED), but all the essential features are still present. You get a high-precision 6,400 DPI optical sensor, mechanical switches rated for up to 10 million clicks, a rubber scroll wheel, and five programmable buttons (including the two main mouse buttons).

Razer DeathAdder Essential Mouse | $19.99 (save $30)

This is one of several mice Razer currently has on sale, so if this deal isn't quite for you, check out the full list of Razer mouse sales for everything on offer.