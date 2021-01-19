Get the Razer Basilisk gaming mouse for just $40 right now

Now might be a terrible time to go hunting for graphics cards, but at least the sales on other PC parts and accessories are still business as usual. Razer's original Basilisk mouse has been a favorite for many out of Razer's lineup for a few years (we gave it an 80/100 in our review), and now it's available for $39.99. That's an all-time low price, at least on Amazon.

The Razer Basilisk has a 6400 DPI optical sensor, customizable RGB lighting, a button toggle for quickly adjusting the DPI, and a total of seven programmable buttons (including the two primary click buttons). Razer promises the mechanical switches will last for 50 million clicks, and there's a two-year warranty to back that up. The settings and lighting are adjustable through Razer's Synapse software, so if you already have that installed, at least you won't have to download yet another utility.

We reviewed the Razer Basilisk when it was first released in 2018, and the mouse earned an 80/100 score for its comfortable design and features. Our main complaint at the time was with the Razer Synapse software, which still requires you to create an online account to change any settings. It has since been succeeded by the Basilisk V2, which we also reviewed.

Razer's Basilisk gaming mouse was originally priced at $70, but now you can get it for an all-time low price of $39.99. Only the white color is available, and Amazon appears to be the only retailer left selling any version of the original Basilisk.View Deal

